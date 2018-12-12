fbpx

SMRT staff injures foot during track maintenance at Joo Koon; train service delayed by 1 hour

The staff is now in stable condition.

Joshua Lee | December 12, 2018 @ 09:32 am

An SMRT staff sustained foot injuries during track maintenance in the morning of December 12.

The accident happened between Gul Circle and Boon Lay at about 4.10am.

SMRT first made the announcement on Twitter at 4.59am:

According to the train operator, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted and the staff was conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

After that, SMRT’s engineering and operations teams conducted further checks on the track between Gul Circle and Boon Lay stations. As a result, train services were delayed for up to an hour before starting at 6.20am.

In the meantime, the operator activated bus-bridging and free regular bus services between Gul Circle and Boon Lay stations as an alternative mode of transport for commuters.

In the last update posted on Facebook at around 8am, SMRT said that its staff is in stable condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital. It added that a full investigation will be carried out.

Comments by netizens mainly wished for the staff to have a speedy recovery:

We have reached out to SMRT, and will update the article when more information is made available to us.

Top images by Gov.sg and SMRT Facebook.

 

 

