S’porean sisters try out super budget alternative to S$699 Dyson hairstyler, somewhat succeeds

Try at your own risk.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 6, 2018 @ 12:07 pm

Upsurge

Innovative netizens seemed to have found the patented tech secret behind Dyson Airwrap Styler.

Using a typical plastic bottle and their own hairdryer, the videos show that you do not necessarily need S$699 to achieve perfect hair curls.

Chinese netizens come up with super budget alternatives to S$699 Dyson hairstyler

But does it really work?

If you never try, you’ll never know.

First few attempts failed

That was the mindset that probably spurred these two sisters on to make this video.

A pair of Singaporean sisters, Tiffanie and Michy who produce video contents with the social media handle TiffwithMi, tried to create the super budget Airwrap on their own after watching one of those videos

They attached a concentrator nozzle to a Philip brand hair dryer and made a slit in the plastic mineral water bottle.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

They did not succeed in their first few attempts because of the direction that the hairdryer was blowing, and the size of the bottle was probably too small.

Tiffanie’s hair barely even moved when Michy turned on the hairdryer to blow her hair in the bottle.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Even after they upsized the vessel to a one-litre bottle, the lock of hair still did not spin.

Michy then tried to tilt the hair dryer but as you can see, the hair was not curled.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

It works but takes a long time

In their next attempt, the sisters realised that the hair dryer had to be tilted to blow from one side instead of directly at the hair to create the vortex.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The plastic bottle was already dented after several times of trial-and-error from the hot air produced by the hair dryer.

However, being so close to success made them decide to try blowing their hair for another half an hour.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

That did not look comfortable at all but at least they did somewhat succeed at the end of the 30 minutes session.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Hair must be wet first

Apparently, this method works better with wet hair as some netizens explained why the results were not so ideal.

I tried it before, it works! The curls are quite pretty.

Have to wash your hair and blow it while it’s wet.

It works with wet hair, try it.

You guys forgot to wash your hair first.

If your hair is not dry, it won’t curl no matter how you blow.

Now you know.

You can watch the full video here:

Image from screenshot of TiffwithMi video

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

