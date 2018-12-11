S’porean youths put excess energy to good use by dancing to K-pop in front of food court

For those over 23, something called the “K-pop in public” challenge is going around YouTube.

The objective of the challenge is simple: To perform a K-pop dance cover in a public area.

Here’s one example:

And these girls from Singapore are not to be left out with their cover of Jennie’s “Solo”, right in front of Pasar Bella, Suntec:

In case you’re data-strapped, we pick out some of our favourite parts.

1. The people eating in the food court behind them, who for the most part appear unconcerned:

2. Their willingness to touch the floors of a public area with their bare hands:

3. Some crazy synchronisation going on here:



And lastly, this straight up wicked camera tilt at the end of the performance:

Good team work.

For those who are curious, here’s the original song:

Top image from Victoria Chen and Blackpink’s YouTube





