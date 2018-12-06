Commuter complains female SBS Transit bus driver driving too slowly, Internet replies sarcastically

Public buses in Singapore that take forever to arrive is one thing.

Advertisement

How it feels to take forever to reach your destination on one of these buses is another — but still the same.

And that’s how one man in Singapore got triggered recently, as he felt that the SBS Transit bus he was riding on was moving too slowly.

Why so slow?

The man took to Facebook to vent his frustration about his experience of commuting on SBS bus service 87 as it travelled less speedily than he would have liked.

The man then proceeded to blame the female bus driver for wasting time by stopping at bus stops that were devoid of people and waiting for a few minutes before moving off again.

This is also in spite of the road being clear of traffic.

Advertisement

Bus driver wore his patience out

The commuter acknowledged that while he could not expect public buses to be on par with a taxi, he did not see the point of antics that prolonged the bus journey time, even though driving slowly on the road for safety reasons is understandable.

He added: “Even if I’m not rushing for time I still have better things to do then wasting extra 15 minutes sitting in your bus.”

With his patience worn thin, he snapped a photo of the driver.

The passenger stated it was only then that the driver began to move a little faster and noted that it was his first time encountering such drivers.

Here is his post:

Advertisement

In case you can’t see his post:

Advertisement

Responses

Tan’s post drew plenty of sarcastic reactions.

They include explanations about why the driver had to go slowly and suggested that Tan had actually missed an opportunity.

Advertisement

Some comments also gave more formal-sounding explanations as to why the bus driver behaved as she did.

Which do not sound too far from the actual reason given actually.

Real reason bus drivers drive slowly

According to SBS Transit’s website:

“When traffic conditions are especially clear, our Bus Captains are required to regulate speed if they notice that they are ahead of schedule. This ensures that the Bus Captains keep the arrival times at the bus stops as close to the planned schedule as possible to avoid any disruption like bus bunching. From the perspective of the passengers on board the bus, the journey seems slow but to the passengers waiting at the bus stops along the route, they expect their bus to arrive on time as scheduled. Nonetheless, we will monitor our buses closely and make appropriate adjustments to the running time when necessary.”

Now we know.