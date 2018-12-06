Lady dissed for having tattoos just because she didn’t smile back at child on MRT

One Redditor u/unicornflai recently took to the forum to share her experience with a child and his mother on the MRT train.

The post, “It’s a crime not to smile at kids I guess”, is about how she got dissed by the child’s mother, because she was perceived to not have interacted with the child enough when she did not smile back.

The lady who posted her experience also wrote that she has tattoos on her body, which were then used as a reason against her perceived anti-social behaviour towards the child.

Kid supposedly laughed at her

The lady wrote that she was leaning on the transparent partition next to a mother and kid, who were both seated.

This was a photo she attached, illustrating their respective positions:

She said the kid was “pointing at [her] tattoos covering half [her] right leg,” and “laughing”. She added that the “mum laughed with him”.

The Redditor mentioned that she has “quite a lot of tattoos” on her body and is “quite used to people looking/judging [her] tattoos”.

However, she highlighted that she genuinely does not like children and would “prefer as little interaction with them as possible”.

The subreddit she posted this on, Childfree, are for forum users who do not have and do not ever want children (whether biological, adopted, or otherwise) to talk about their experiences.

Hence, she continued to use her phone throughout this, ignoring the kid.

Mother gets triggered

The mother supposedly then asked her to “[have] basic courtesy” and “smile back at him” (the kid).

According to u/unicornflai, this was the conversation that happened:

Mother: Hey, my sweet kid smiled at you, couldn’t you be less rude and at least smile back at him and get off your phone for once? It’s called having basic courtesy. Me: Oh, sorry but I was busy on my phone, and he was laughing not smil- Mother: I see, no wonder. Look at your disgusting tattoos on your thigh. No wonder you’re so ill-mannered. Who taught you to put those things on your legs? Don’t you know that your body is God’s temple and you should never ever ruin it? Disgusting.”

Redditors respond to the post

In response to the Reddit post, some Redditors encouraged the lady by saying that she was not in the wrong:

I never understand the “body is a temple” reasoning. Aren’t temples decorated to what the owner sees as beautiful to attract more people?

Basic courtesy is not bothering strangers on the train. Other people don’t exist to entertain you. Bottom of the barrel stuff here.

They were being rude by pointing and laughing at you. You were not being rude. You don’t owe anyone a smile.

One also suggested a way to respond to the kid:

Some people are really judgemental. It’s not her business whether you have tattoos or how you dress or style yourself or whatever. If this was a small child, it was probably laughing because there were pretty pictures on your leg. I usually address the child itself, in your case you could have said: “These are tattoos. They are pictures I had drawn on my body. When you are older, you can get some yourself!” Because that’s what the mombie doesn’t want. Or when they look at your clothes, you could say “When you are older, you can get a jacket like this” or whatever it is. I know people who do cosplay or LARP or historical reenactment and who sometimes travel on public transport in their hobby outfits. Kids tend to stare at this, too. Also, if you want people to get into your hobby, it can’t harm if you try to recruit them early. This pisses off the mombie, and you plant an idea into the child’s brain. The mombie will spend the next ten to fifteen years worrying that her little snowflake might want to get a tattoo or dress like a Klingon or a Civil War soldier or whatever.

You can read the full thread here.

Top photo screengrab from YouTube, by user Anton. V