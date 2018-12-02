5 puppies born at construction site looking for forever homes, but are not HDB-approved breed

If you like puppers that will grow into doggos, read on.

Advertisement

Five puppies up for adoption

Five puppies, aged about 10 weeks old, are looking for forever homes in Singapore.

This was after they were born at a construction site, and subsequently moved to another temporary location to keep them safe from the elements.

At close to three months old, they are urgently seeking adopters.

Advertisement

Discovered a couple of weeks ago

The puppies were discovered by two women, Peh Sue Ann and Sharon Oh.

An initial post about finding the puppies was put up on Nov. 14.

And another one was put up on Nov. 15 as an update:

Advertisement

Exposed to elements

Although the actual location of the puppies has not been disclosed, they are said to be residing at a nursery for plants, after having been moved there from the construction site.

But this temporary location has not been ideal as well, as it lacks proper shelter and exposes the dogs to the elements.

And as there is plenty of greenery surrounding the area, there is a threat of unwanted visitors, such as pythons, lurking around.

The two women have been caring for the puppies by making regular trips to the nursery and feeding them, but have been told to clear the area of the dogs.

As a few weeks have past since their initial discovery, the situation has become more urgent.

The latest post by Oh read: “Please share, these little angels needs a home.”

Advertisement

People-friendly

Based on the photos, the puppies appear to have become acquainted to their carers and are people-friendly, with little qualms being held.

At the moment, the puppies are waiting to be adopted by fur moms and dads who reside on private property.

This is so as this breed of dog is not HDB-approved.

The women have also chosen not to approach the dog shelters in Singapore for help as they are known to be overworked and resources are usually stretched thin.

Contact details of Peh and Oh can be found here, if you are interested to adopt the dogs.