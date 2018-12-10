Pritam Singh shares warm encounter with M’sian netballers amidst cross-border tension

Amidst the current “shrill” and “jingoistic” war of words between Singaporeans and Malaysians, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh has come out to share a warm encounter he had with a group of Malaysian netballers.

We reproduced his post below:

Malaysian Men’s Netball Team

—————————————— This morning, the Workers’ Party was selling the party newsletter – Hammer – at the Bendemeer Road hawker centre and market. By chance, a group of Malaysian boys exited the Boon Keng MRT station where a handful of my colleagues and I were stationed. We knew they were Malaysians as ‘Malaysia’ was prominently displayed on their shirts, except for one which rather unfortunately – given the current diplomatic circumstances – read “budak jahat” (which translates to “bad boy” in Malay)!! We got into a conversation and they shared that they were in Singapore for a Tri-Nations Netball tournament (Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore) which was held at the Singapore Univesity (sic) of Technology and Design. Jinn Wen, a lanky well-over six-foot tall player is the captain of the team. Like his colleagues Tamim, Muhammad Hafiz and Amirul, they were exceedingly warm, engaging and friendly. All in all, great ambassadors for Malaysia. They shared that Malaysia is working at building a competitive men’s netball team and their participation in the Tri-Nations was part of that endeavour. I couldn’t help but contrast this warm exchange with the shrill, jingoistic and racist online comments from some Singaporeans and Malaysians as a result of the security events of the last few days, which include a boycott of Malaysia and calls to cut water to Singapore. The ecology of social media unfortunately amplifies extreme views, and it compounds extremism when certain personalities call for “pain by a thousand cuts”. I hope Singaporeans don’t sink to such levels. By the same token, I hope all extremists, whatever their flag, have a sense of measure and think of the reputation and example they create for their children and fellow countrymen and women.

“Great ambassadors for Malaysia”

In a nutshell, Pritam bumped into four Malaysian netballers at Bendemeer Road Hawker Centre.

They were here for a tri-nation netball tournament between Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong at the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

Calling them “great ambassadors for Malaysia”, Pritam shared that all of them — Jinn Wen, Muhammad Hafiz, Tamim, and Amirul — were exceedingly “warm, engaging, and friendly”.

The netballers told Pritam that they are trying to build up a competitive men’s netball team in Malaysia, hence their participation in the tri-nation tournament.

Their friendliness in person is a stark contrast to the vitriol that both Singaporeans and Malaysians are spewing towards each other online in the wake of the diplomatic crisis.

Malaysians have called for their government to cut Singapore’s water supply while Singaporeans are calling for a boycott of our neighbour up north — there’s even a Facebook group calling Singaporeans to stop going to Malaysia or buying their goods.

Referring to a threat made by a supreme council member of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir’s political party, Pritam pointed out that social media “amplifies extreme views” and asked that Singaporeans don’t “sink to such levels”.

He ended his post with a call for both sides to be level-headed and think of their fellow countrymen and children.

