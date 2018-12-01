Petition to stop Miss Universe S’pore from wearing Trump-Kim summit dress gets 610 signatures

And we have hit peak Trump-Kim summit dress.

Debut

On Thursday, Nov. 29, Miss Universe Singapore Zahra Khanum showed the public her Trump-Kim summit dress for the pageant proper to be held in Bangkok on Dec. 17.

Outrage

Within a matter of hours, her outfit got turned into a meme.

More outrage

On Friday, Nov. 30, folks online were calling out the Trump-Kim dress as looking very similar to Miss Universe Turkey’s 2015 costume.

Defence

Subsequently, as ire online hit fever pitch, the Trump-Kim summit dress designer then came out to defend his creation and said the similarity with Miss Universe Turkey’s dress was a coincidence.

In denial

As of Saturday, Dec. 1, a petition started two days earlier to stop Miss Universe Singapore from going on stage with that dress hit 610 signatures.

What the petition wants

According to the petition, “STOP this ridiculous representation of Singapore at The Miss Universe Parade 2018”, the demand is for Miss Singapore Universe to not show up on the international stage in that outfit, which is deemed to make a mockery of Singapore and Singaporeans.

The petition said:

Problem

Please sign this petition to stop this ridiculous representation of Singapore at the Miss Universe Parade in Bangkok 2018. Do not allow this Miss Universe Singapore national costume make a laughing stock of Singapore on an International stage. This costume is in no way tasteful, representative of peace or Singapore. It would truly be a sad day to have Singapore represented with the American and North Korean flags. Not to mention that the handshake of the two leaders, Trump and Kim Jong Un, is in a very inappropriate location. North Korea is also one of the most repressive authoritarian states in the world with the UN Security Council stating that North Korea’s shocking human rights violations are a threat to International peace and security. There is nothing about this distasteful costume that truly represents Singapore. It is totally non-representative, inappropriate and ridiculous to say the least. There is NOTHING Singaporean about this costume!! Solution

Stop this costume being used at the Miss Universe Parade 2018

What are some possible outcomes?

The dress will certainly proceed as per normal given how it took three months to conceptualise and make, and there is about two weeks to the main event.

The Miss Singapore Universe Trump-Kim summit costume might even win something during the event proper.

This is because publicity for this dress has been wild and the event organiser will pull off something to generate more interest and a bigger response, especially if they choose to honour it as a win for world peace or humankind.

What is the conspiracy theory out there?

As with things like that, it is difficult for people to sometimes imagine an entire committee looking at something like this and not putting the brakes on it at any one point.

So, there might be more to it, like is this an act of subversion instead?

The designer of the dress, Moe Kasim of Moephosis Concepts, has been designing a lot of things for a very long time.

So, the thinking goes: He is actually very woke, to the extent, he is taking this opportunity to show Singaporeans how insane world affairs have become and if Singaporeans weren’t outraged enough before, they can be now because is this what Singapore wants to be known for and what we really want to celebrate?

It is almost as if the dress was screaming: “Is this what Singapore should be proud of?”

But this is just conspiracy theory and other people putting their views into it, because Kasim’s public comments, as quoted by Channel News Asia, was that he is “happy with the final result”.

If you want to read into this statement and dig out something more cryptic, you most likely could.

For the record, it was the organisers who told Kasim to “design something based on the Trump-Kim Summit”.

And he clearly delivered according to the brief.

Read all about it here:

