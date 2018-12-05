Man called out by 2 people on same day for money he owes for “hanging flowers” & “opening bottles”

There are many good reasons for borrowing money.

These two might not be on the top of that list.

On December 4, at around 12am, Daniel Ng made a post on Facebook about a man called Aldi who allegedly owes him money.

The post called Aldi out for not returning the money (S$450) which he had apparently taken to hang flowers, which is something you do for girls you appreciate in siam dius (Thai-themed nightclubs).

Here is what his post had to say.

“Borrow money hang flower don’t want to return. No money hang flower don’t follow people hang flower. Be careful of this guy, now I end month very poor haven’t take salary. Cb Kia don’t want to return me money. Pcb. Aldi you don’t want return knn. Poor man money also want to cheat. 98****** no balls ask me come find you collect money then run away. Still say I dog want to beat me. Nowadays money so hard to earn still need give people cheat my heart earn money.”

Here are some of the text conversations Ng posted.

It is interesting to note that Ng actually went out of his way to change his wallpaper to Aldi’s face.

Aldi denied borrowing money, but somehow also insisted he would pay it back.

Yikes.

Another one

In a seemingly unrelated post, Facebook user Colene Zwx, also shared her experience with someone who owed money for opening three bottles of Martell at a club.

“This guy nickname ah boy. 😡😡😡

On the 1st of Dec came DELUXY (bugis cube) open 3 bottles of martell in the end never pay. Said will pay on Sunday and Monday in the end MIA.

妈的 he still keep telling people he used to work in viva and now have a club plus he said he driving a SLK. PUI!!!!!

Anyone knows him PM me!

His number: 98** ****

Pls help share this post!!”

What seemed like an unrelated post, actually had one very distinctive connecting thread.

Yup, it appears to be the same man, Aldi, once again.

Colene claimed that Aldi did not pay back S$548 he borrowed from her for the bottles.

She also uploaded the text conversation where Aldi came very close to paying many many times.

But always just falters at the end.

Oh no.

Floodgates

The two posts appears to have opened the floodgates for people who now claim to also have lent Aldi money previously.

Yikes.

Image collated from Colene’s Facebook post

