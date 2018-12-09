One Piece escape puzzle game in to Sentosa Dec. 14 – Feb. 13, 2019

You might remember that a One Piece exhibition is in town:

From Dec. 14 – Feb. 13, 2019, a One Piece escape puzzle game will be held in Sentosa as well.

One Piece Puzzle Hunt

The objective of the game is to escape Sentosa with the Straw Hat Pirates, with the help of an AR (Augmented Reality) app.

This will require participants to walk around Sentosa as they solve puzzles.

However, the AR app is not a must, and participants can replace it with the Supplement Board at each checkpoint.

According to their site, here’s how the game starts:

Sentosa Island, a place of mystery somewhere on the Grand Line.

A massive storm destroyed your ship, and you barely managed to reach the shore.

Now you are stranded.

While you search for a way off, you encounter a ship on the beach.

It’s the Thousand Sunny, the famed Straw Hat Pirates’ ship!

You decide to approach and ask for help.

All game participants will receive one game set, which includes a limited edition nine-card One Piece set and more (while stocks last).

Each game will take around two hours to complete, and will cost S$30.

Address:

Sentosa Island, Singapore (Registration near Beach Station)

Look for the event booth in front of the iFly.

Date and Opening Hours:

Fri, Dec. 14, 2018 – Wed, Feb. 13, 2019

10:00am – 7:00pm daily

Purchase your tickets for the One Piece Puzzle Hunt at the reception area.

Top image from One Piece Puzzle Hunt and Sentosa. ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha and Real Escape Game™ is the registered trademark of SCRAP.