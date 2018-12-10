One Piece-themed backpacks now available at Tangs VivoCity for limited time

One Piece probably has one of manga and anime’s most distinctive designs.

This has led to an avalanche of merchandise from the long-running series.

A distinctiveness that can be seen from their colour palettes.

This stylistic difference can be seen clearly in these One Piece backpacks, referred to as doughnut bags, available now at Tangs VivoCity.

Here they are.

Here are the individual bags.

Luffy

Zoro

Nami

Sanji

Chopper

The bag comes with a price tag of S$107 online, which is coincidentally, *spoiler*, slightly more than Chopper’s current bounty.

There also seems to be a giveaway by the shop carrying these bags, Bagstore, going on from now till December 31.

*More spoilers*:

There doesn’t appear to be a Usopp bag, though, which is weird considering chronologically, he joined the Strawhats before Chopper — perhaps this was due to the bag makers punishing him for his transgressions, and show of disrespect, to Luffy during the Water 7 Arc.

Image from Bagstore’s Facebook