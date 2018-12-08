fbpx

NUS Engineering Canteen chicken rice & yong tau foo hawkers retire after combined 75 years of service

They have been serving hungry students with cheap and good food.

Joshua Lee | December 8, 2018 @ 05:21 pm

Everyone who has studied on the main National University of Singapore (NUS) campus would have eaten at or know about the NUS Engineering canteen, also known as Techno Edge.

After operating for 30 years, the Techno Edge canteen has closed down for redevelopment works.

Most of the hawkers will be relocating to other canteens on campus.

However, a few long-time faces and student favourites are retiring for good.

Techno Edge Canteen. Via NUS.

Long-time faces retire

Chicken rice hawker, Mr Ching, has been serving chicken rice to NUS students since 1974 — a whopping 44 years.

He first started out at the Bukit Timah campus, and subsequently, here at Kent Ridge.

Mr Ching. Photo via NUS.

At Mr Ching’s chicken rice stall, students can order a chicken rice and add extra dishes, a la “cai png style”, at very affordable prices.

For S$4 and a bit more, one can get a huge mountain of food — perfect for starving students:

Also retiring are the Yong Tau Foo hawkers Mr Pang and Alice, who have been at NUS for 31 years.

Mr Pang and Alice. Via NUS.

Aside from serving affordable and healthy Yong Tau Foo, Alice has even won a NUS canteen competition in 2016, judged by celebrity chef Violet Oon.

Their food is also a favourite among students:

Uncle Henry, a server at Techno Edge McDonald’s, will also be gone since that outlet will be closing.

Uncle Henry. Via NUS.

Uncle Henry has been serving students cheerfully at this outlet for nine years.

Uncle Henry will be redeployed to the McDonald’s outlet at Clementi, according to a Facebook comment:

Some other favourites from Techno Edge include the famous drinks stall, which sells the “Campus Best Milk Tea”, the Indonesian Panggang stall, Oon Western, and Kaneda Japanese Cuisine.

Mr Cheong and Mr Lim at the drinks stall. Via NUS.
Campus Best Milk Tea. Via NUS.
Siti, Ah Moy and Siti at Indonesian Panggang. Via NUS.
Peter and Ivy from Kaneda Japanese Cuisine. Via NUS.
Mr Oon and Faisel from Oon Western.

Remaining hawkers relocate

Here are the remaining hawkers from Techno Edge and where they are relocating to:

  1. Drinks Stall – E2 Cafe
  2. Indonesian Panggang – E2 Cafe
  3. Hougang Fishball Mince Meat Noodles – Prince George’s Park Residences
  4. Nasi Padang – Yusof Ishak House
  5. Kaneda Japanese Cuisine – The Deck canteen
  6. Vegetarian Stall – Prince George’s Park Residences
  7. Oon Western Food – E2 Cafe
  8. SSS Indian Food – Prince George’s Park Residences
  9. Chinese Cooked Food – Prince George’s Park Residences

The redevelopment of Techno Edge will be complete in 2020.

The new canteen will seat 1000, and have two extra floors for student activities.

Top images via NUS

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

