Animal-themed pop-up market opens at Night Safari till Dec. 31

Night Safari has organised the first-ever animal-themed pop-up market from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15 (Fri – Sat) and Dec. 21 – 31 (daily).

The market is free to enter at the Safari Square that’s beside the Night Safari from 5.30 pm to 11.30 pm.

Here’s what you can expect from this after dark market in the wild.

What can you expect?

Animal-themed Market

This pop-up market definitely has what you are looking for in other markets— shopping and Instagrammable shots.

You can find somewhat unique animal-themed products for your 123456789 Christmas gift exchanges with friends and family too.

The booths are pretty diverse and here are some examples:

Cards and 2019 calendars

Adorable animal pins

Calligraphy postcards with inspo quotes or festive wishes

Christmas-themed soft toys

If you are not here for shopping, it’s still a pretty nice place to chill with music performances under the fairy lights. In the wild, very lomantic wan.

Meet animals in the dark

Besides the food and lifestyle products, you can also get close to fellow nocturnal friends.

Feed a hedgehog

Much hype at overseas cafes now and here in Singapore you can also meet these cuddly little ones – Pixie, Splinter and Sharpy.

These are confiscated hedgehogs which are now well taken care of by the keepers.

Which is why each feeding session is on a first come first serve basis, in the interest of the animals’ well being.

You know, they will also get food coma.

In particular, Pixie (in the photo above) has a sad story of her spines being cut off by the previous owner. Fortunately, she has moved on and in fact she was really friendly to her hooman fans.

Be there to hear more about the trio.

Selfie with the Malay Fish owl and Great Horn Owl

Owls in the wild can be elusive and here’s a chance for you to meet one.

Family fun times too.

Hoot hoot.

If you don’t mind paying for an intimate experience with the animals, here’s something to consider.

Give an elephant a gift

Since this is a season of giving, how about wrapping some favourite food as a gift for the elephants?

This is part of the Christmas special Safari Adventurer Tour where you and your family can hop on a buggy with a personal guide to travel along the Leopard Trail.

It’s an intimate experience with the animals along the trial especially with Neha and family (in the photo).

How close can you get?

You can actually feel the Neha and folks’ impatient sigh through their trunks if you are wrapping the gift too slowly.

Exclusive tote bags and pins

Besides just look-see look-see, you can also join the Wildlife Cluedo with your fam which is a good way to explore the Night Safari on foot.

Clues will be provided to lead you through four walking trails in the Night Safari where you can see animals that are not spotted on the tram, such as the Leopard and the Spotted Hyena.

Upon completing the Cluedo adventure, you will get an exclusive enamel pin that comes in these three designs – Sloth Bear, Malayan Tiger and Pangolin, available on a first come first serve basis.

If you have not visited Rainforest Lumina, you can consider getting a discounted Combo ticket to both Lumina and Night Safari (up to 20% savings).

This ticket will entitle you to a personalised tote bag and an enamel pin when you complete all Wildlife Cluedo stops.

You will DIY your tote bag anyhowly you like at the pop-up market.

Details of Twilight Encounters, Festive Pop-up Market

Venue: Safari Square, Night Safari

Date: Nov. 30 to Dec. 15 (Fri – Sat) and Dec. 21 – 31 (daily)

Time: 5.30 pm to 11.30 pm

For those who are coming by public transport, you can take the Mandai express buses from Khatib MRT station at just $1.

Last Mandai express bus (from Khatib to Night Safari): 10.20 pm

Last Mandai express bus (from Night Safari to Khatib): 10.40 pm

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored post by Night Safari made the writer visit for the first time. Dark but really got things to see at the Night Safari one hor.