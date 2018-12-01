fbpx

Night market on Club Street & Ann Siang Hill on Dec. 1, 2018 will send proceeds to good causes

Because shopping feels good, but shopping with your money going to good causes is even better.

Jeanette Tan | December 1, 2018 @ 08:00 am

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

On Saturday (Dec. 1) evening, the hipster, upscale streets of Ann Siang Hill and Club Street will morph into a buzzing area dedicated not to business, but entirely to charity.

In line with Giving Week (happening from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5 this year), what’s being referred to as Giving Street will play host to more than 30 organisations doing good in the areas of:

  • Community & Social
  • Women & Home
  • Children & Youth
  • Elderly, Health & Special Needs
  • Animals, Environment & Food

Here’s a breakdown of the groups who will have booths at the event:

Each of these organisations will be raising funds through donations as well as the sale of various items, which you’ll find by checking out their respective booths.

Here’s a nifty layout of the area:

Running from 7 to 10:30pm, the event is in its fourth rendition this year.

To find out more about the Giving Street and Giving Week, click here.

And if you can’t make it down on Saturday evening but still want to shop for a good cause this coming week, you can check out these retailers to see if you can support any good causes.

