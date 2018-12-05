fbpx

Back
﻿

Caring customer tells GrabFood rider “don’t ride if it’s raining”, thanks him with chocolate & candy

So sweet.

Tanya Ong | December 5, 2018 @ 12:19 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

One GrabFood rider, Azmie Gahni took to Facebook group GrabFood Delivery Rider in Singapore on Dec. 4 to share his encounter with a nice customer.

Kind customer

In Azmie’s post, he shared a screenshot of a customer who left him a kind message, telling him not to ride if it’s raining, and saying “it’s ok if late”.

According to the address, the customer lives along Jalan Senang at Kembangan.

This is the screenshot:

Photo via Azmie Gahni’s Facebook post.

But the customer didn’t stop there.

Azmie also shared another photo of a plastic resealable bag with some chocolates and candy, supposedly given to him by said customer. It was labelled: “Thank you & merry xmas!”

Photo via Azmie Gahni’s Facebook post.

Azmie, who was moved by this gesture, wrote that it “made [his] day.”

The customer’s kind gesture of asking him to to not ride if it was raining actually spurred Azmie to deliver the food even more promptly.

This is his Facebook post:

Sweet.

 

Top photo composite image, photos by Azmie Gahni.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Everything a S'porean parent needs to know about the HPV vaccine & why it's now free for girls

The vaccine is most effective before girls have their first sexual exposure.

March 8, 05:17 pm

Creative Japanese dad designs adorable T-shirt to trick son into giving him massage

Fun times.

March 8, 05:13 pm

M'sian couple holds super budget wedding by getting almost everything from Taobao

Guess you can really get everything on Taobao.

March 8, 05:11 pm

Watain responds to S'pore banning metal concert by keeping Satanic branding message on point

And then they went to eat and drink Tiger Beer at a coffee shop in Singapore.

March 8, 04:04 pm

5 badass women you've probably never heard of who changed S'pore's history

They made contributions in various sectors of society.

March 8, 03:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close