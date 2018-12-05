Caring customer tells GrabFood rider “don’t ride if it’s raining”, thanks him with chocolate & candy

One GrabFood rider, Azmie Gahni took to Facebook group GrabFood Delivery Rider in Singapore on Dec. 4 to share his encounter with a nice customer.

Kind customer

In Azmie’s post, he shared a screenshot of a customer who left him a kind message, telling him not to ride if it’s raining, and saying “it’s ok if late”.

According to the address, the customer lives along Jalan Senang at Kembangan.

This is the screenshot:

But the customer didn’t stop there.

Azmie also shared another photo of a plastic resealable bag with some chocolates and candy, supposedly given to him by said customer. It was labelled: “Thank you & merry xmas!”

Azmie, who was moved by this gesture, wrote that it “made [his] day.”

The customer’s kind gesture of asking him to to not ride if it was raining actually spurred Azmie to deliver the food even more promptly.

This is his Facebook post:

Sweet.

Top photo composite image, photos by Azmie Gahni.