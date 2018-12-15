S’porean man dutifully updates Facebook friends about neighbour’s cat pooping in his plants

One Singaporean man, Rezel Rahman, has taken to Facebook to complain about how he has been having a particularly difficult time with a recalcitrant cat who constantly poops on his corridor pots.

Unfortunately for him, this appears to be a thing that has been going on for some time now, as his post mentions a prior episode that happened earlier this year.

Cat supposedly pooped on his pot “for months”

In his Facebook post, he wrote that his neighbour’s cat “is still sh*tting on [his] pot”.

This has been going on for the “past few months”, he said, and suggested that the “irresponsible pet owners” should toilet-train their cat or keep it inside their house.

From his post, it is unclear if he has approached the owner about this matter.

However, he did mention that he has reached out to the authorities.

Tried to prevent it, but to no avail

In order to prevent the cat from defecating on his plants, he claimed that he purchased cat repellant and even put up some DIY partitions.

However, this has not deterred the cat from pooping near his home:

Despite his frustrations, he seemed to take it in his stride, though, ending off his rant with “Hahaha! Have a great week!”.

This is Rezel’s post:

Responsible cat ownership

If you didn’t already know, cats are not permitted as pets in HDBs.

This is HDB’s reason for the regulation:

“They are generally difficult to contain within the flat. When allowed to roam indiscriminately, they tend to shed fur and defecate or urinate in public areas, and also make caterwauling sounds, which can inconvenience your neighbours.”

Thankfully, for cat owners, HDB’s rule is rarely enforced insofar as their owners’ neighbours do not lodge complaints against them or about their behaviour.

To that end, the Cat Welfare Society website has previously addressed the issue of responsible cat ownership.

According to them, cat owners should sterilise their cats, exercise good hygiene and install meshing on home gates and windows.

In the event that neighbours do lodge complaints, though, there have been cases where owners have received warning letters from HDB informing them to remove their cat(s):

Top photo via Rezel Rahman’s Facebook post.



