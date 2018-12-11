Lady writes FB post trying to find baby taken in S’pore 44 years ago

Facebook user, Jen Vaz, recently took to the platform to appeal for help finding her sister.

According to Jen’s post on Dec. 5, her mother shared with her how her other daughter, a baby named ‘Joanna’ born in 1973, went missing in Singapore.

Advertisement

Mother needed help looking after her child

This is Jen’s mother, Philo.

She has five children and her fourth child, Joanna Sabrina Vaz, was born on Dec. 16, 1973.

At that time, Philo’s husband was working overseas, leaving her to take care of three school-going boys and a newborn girl.

Jen wrote that her mother likely suffered from post-natal depression at that time and struggled to take care of the entire family but “didn’t know how to get help and support.”

While regularly attending services at Novena Church, Philo came to know of an Indian lady in her 50s known as ‘Lakshmi’ or ‘Laxmi’ (henceforth known as ‘L’).

The lady offered to help Philo look after her newborn baby girl, and Philo agreed.

Joanna was 4 months old at that time.

Advertisement

Baby taken care of lady from church

According to Jen’s Facebook post, L would bring Joanna from Sembawang (where L was supposedly living with a daughter in her 20s) to visit Philo and their family in Toa Payoh.

Philo would “cook a meal for them” and “give L some money for her help as well as cans of milk”.

This happened at least once every week, and supposedly went on for about two months before the visits stopped.

A police report was eventually made.

Advertisement

Tried looking for the child

Philo “believed that L would return with the child” because the “child wasn’t hers”, but Joanna never returned.

In an attempt to find L, Philo also told Jen that she went back to Novena Church “as regularly as possible”.

However, there was “no trace of L or the child” and the family never got to celebrate her first birthday.

“Back in the 70s, you could carry a child out of the country on a mother’s passport… She could have been taken out of the country.”

Advertisement

Hoping to reunite with child

Since then, Philo has been “holding on to the blame, shame and guilt for a long time”:

“It was never her intent to give the baby away; she was seeking a temporary situation for someone to look after the baby while she got her life back together. Given what she knows now or if she had a magic ball that could tell her what was going to happen, she would have chosen differently. Don’t we all wish we could undo one decision? She blames herself for the decisions that she made and has been punishing herself since.”

Jen clarified that the family is “not looking to blame or point fingers”.

Instead, Jen said that she hopes for Philo, who is turning 80 next year in February, to eventually reunite with her child.

Advertisement

No photos of Joanna

Joanna supposedly looks like her father, but Jen said they have no photos of Joanna as she was only a few months old when they last saw her.

Mentioning that she looked like her father as a child as well, Jen uploaded several pictures of herself as a rough gauge of what Joanna might have looked like:

And this is a recent photo of Jen:

Jen stated that she will manage “all online references and Facebook messages from Sydney”. Her brother James Vaz, who is based in Singapore, is also another point of contact.

Advertisement

This is her full Facebook post:

Top photo courtesy of Jen Vaz.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💻

Ah Mas are getting techy and it’s not going to stop at Whatsapp chain messages.

🦔🦔🦔

You’ve seen hedgehogs on viral videos, but have you fed them? Try it here – for free

👚♻️

Have old clothes to get rid of? Here’s why you shouldn’t donate them.

🍽️🙏🏻💕

Eat, pray, love, and more with this new app.

🚢👪

Are family holidays the most wonderful time of the year? They can be…