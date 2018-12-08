fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore McDonald’s selling Prawn Paste Chicken Cutlet for S$2

Secretly added onto the menu.

Joshua Lee | December 8, 2018 @ 03:17 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Update: According to McDonald’s, the Prawn Paste Chicken Cutlet is available at all outlets and via McDelivery and GrabFood at S$2 from Dec. 6 to Dec. 23, while stocks last.

If you’re missing McDonald’s Har Cheong Gai burger, you might like this.

McDonald’s recently secretly added a Prawn Paste Chicken Cutlet onto its menu.

There is not much information about it right now on McDonald’s official social media spaces, but some people in Singapore have been posting about it online.

Such as this one photo of it on Burpple.

Image via Burpple user Foodie Goh.

According to Burpple user Foodie Goh, this cutlet is slightly large than the usual patty.

The chicken is tender, with quite a bit of fat, which suggests it could be made from chicken thigh.

Foodie Goh bought the cutlet from the McDonald’s outlet at Metropolis.

The chicken cutlet is also available for purchase on GrabFood and on the McDonald’s app:

The chicken cutlet comes in a paper bag and is slightly bigger than the width of a Filet-O-Fish box.

The cutlet has also been spotted at Bukit Batok and Woodlands outlets.

It is unsure where else the cutlet is available for sale or how long the sale might last, if this is a promotional item.

Previously, McDonald’s also released a spicy chicken cutlet, but only made it available at 12 outlets.

Perhaps they might do the same for this prawn paste cutlet.

We have reached out to McDonald’s for more information on the Prawn Paste Chicken Cutlet.

Top image by Burpple user Foodie Goh and McDonald’s app

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

People are making hilarious wallpapers utilising Samsung's new hole-punch camera

Holey moley.

March 11, 10:35 pm

S'pore guy discriminated for being 'fat', threatened with police & lawsuit by perpetrator in Popular bookstore

Police very busy these days.

March 11, 09:53 pm

M'sia medical student allegedly made sexist comments about M'sian actress who died in car crash

He supposedly said that women need men to drive them because they are bad drivers.

March 11, 09:18 pm

Up to 70% off One Piece & other anime figurines at Takashimaya from March 12-26, 2019

Someone ate the cheap cheap fruit.

March 11, 08:43 pm

Body of woman found floating in Kallang River, police investigating

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

March 11, 07:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close