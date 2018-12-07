fbpx

McDonald’s: we do not encourage the purchase of My Melody Holders for resale

There's no law or regulation regarding reselling items at exorbitant prices on Carousell.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 7, 2018 @ 02:12 pm

Upsurge

McDonald’s released My Melody  holders at 4am on Dec. 6 and they were sold out in less than 8 hours.

Photographs posted on social media saw long queues at Drive-thrus and restaurants as customers lined up for the holders.

After a whirlwind of a morning, resale listings of the holders started to appear on online marketplace Carousell.

Prices of the holders listed started anywhere from S$12 to a whopping S$30, nearly four times the original price of S$6.90.

It’s so valuable, one particular lady even used it to pay for her taxi fare.

Lady in S’pore pays taxi fare with My Melody holder because she had no money on her

McDonald’s: holders to be enjoyed by all fans

In a statement to Mothership.sg, McDonald’s Singapore clarified that while the purchase limit was to facilitate the convenience of customers who were buying for family and friends, they do not encourage the reselling of My Melody Holders.

As our intention is for the My Melody Holders to be enjoyed by as many customers and My Melody fans as possible, we do not encourage customers to purchase the My Melody Holders for resale.

As the My Melody Holders were launched just in time for the holiday season, we decided to implement a purchase limit of five Holders per transaction as we understand that many customers would purchase the My Melody Holders for their family and friends.

Carousell allows listings if they are within T&C

Reselling limited time items has become commonplace, particularly because there is a lack of regulation over such practices in online marketplaces like Carousell.

In a statement to Mothership.sg,  a spokesperson for Carousell says that the site “generally allow listings on our marketplace as long as they don’t go against our terms & conditions, or our guidelines on prohibited items.”

Carousell would step in “if there is a reason to suspect that a listing is fraudulent, or found to violate our T&C”.

Their terms and conditions also state it would not be responsible for the “quality, safety, morality or legality of any aspect of the items listed”, though there is a list of prohibited items not allowed to be put for sale.

Screenshot via Carousell

Intervention

The authorities have previously stepped in to discourage such dealings, by voiding the tickets that have been resold and working with Carousell to not put these listings up on their site, for example.

NDP committee working with Carousell, eBay to prevent sale of future NDP preview & actual day tickets

Carousell reseller claimed Ed Sheeran concert tickets were looted, Sports Hub launches investigation

Someone tried to sell 6 NDP tickets for S$1,000 on Facebook despite knowing it is not allowed

We’ve since reached out to Carousell for further comment on intervening with resales of popular items like the My Melody Holder and will update this article when they reply.

Top image adapted via McDonald’s Japan and Carousell

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

