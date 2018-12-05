Elderly man cracks truck windscreen with umbrella after he almost got run over at Tanglin

Talk about using your umbrella to shield you from the elements.

A pedestrian in Singapore got so angry at a pickup truck driver for almost hitting him that he retaliated by cracking the vehicle’s windscreen with his umbrella.

What happened

In a video submitted to Roads.sg, the truck driver appeared to have been waiting for a white car on his right to drive past him on the main road.

When the coast appeared clear of vehicles, the truck intuitively moved forward to drive out of the filter lane onto the main road.

However, the truck driver seemed to have failed to notice the elderly man crossing in front of the vehicle from its left.

The driver then braked in the nick of time, narrowly missing the man — but not before startling the pedestrian in the process.

According to Roads.sg, the incident happened at the junction of Chatsworth Road and Grange Road on Monday, Dec. 3, at 5.35pm.

Used umbrella to hit windscreen

After narrowly getting hit, the pedestrian reacted immediately by raising his black umbrella and using it to hit the truck’s windscreen, cracking it.

He then proceeded to confront the driver, and what seemed to be a heated exchange unfolded next.

While the man later started to walk away, he turned around again and continued gesturing angrily at the driver.

In response, the driver stuck his hand out of the vehicle and gestured at the pedestrian too.

But when the pedestrian walked towards him and raised his umbrella slightly, the driver retracted his hand.

The video ended when the pedestrian started to walk away.

Responses

The majority of responses said the pedestrian should not have crossed the road in front of the truck, and that he should not have taken his anger out on the vehicle.

However, some thought the driver should have looked more carefully before moving off.

You can watch the exchange here:

Top image via Roads.sg