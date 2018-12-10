S’pore Army posts 8-minute video espousing importance of mobilisation. M’sian netizens react.

You might have heard of an Open Mobilisation & Civil Resource Requisition Exercise being conducted yesterday.

They did well.

Then on Dec. 10, the Singapore Army released a nearly eight-minute-long video titled “Answering the Call of Duty” emphasising the importance of mobilisation and the role of the Singapore Army in defending the country.

As the video’s caption states:

“When the little green man flashes on screens all over the island, our NSmen spring into action, mobilising at a moment’s notice. Coming from all walks of life, this unified will is the very bedrock of Our Army. With the collective strength of each and every soldier, we stand ready to protect our country.”

Preparation

The video mostly features three main characters, a man from each of Singapore’s three main races — Chinese, Malay and Indian — going about their daily lives when they are suddenly called up for mobilisation.

In one particularly poignant moment, the Indian man, upon receiving notification of his mobilisation, is met by his wife, army uniform neatly folded in her hand.

The video then cuts to a scene in an army base where soldiers in standard battle order, with camouflage cream on their faces are seen preparing for battle.

Multiple armoured vehicles such as the Leopard Tank and Terrex armoured personnel carriers are then seen being mobilised for battle.

Concertina wires, shells and artillery are also deployed on different fields.

The video then concludes when an off screen voice stating that one of enemy units has been destroyed while the remaining two enemy units have been captured.

This leads to the conclusion of the video where scenes of the three men, back in their daily lives, are interspersed with messages about the Army

Here’s what all of the messages, taken together show:

“Our Army is to deter aggression, and should deterrence fail, to secure a swift and decisive victory. Our Army is to be ready and capable of conducting a spectrum of operations to defend Singapore’ security and sovereignty.”

The video then ends with the words, “Ready, Decisive, Respected.”

Maids/Ahmas

While there were a few of the same style of comments, such as patriotic statements and self-effacing comments:

A worrying number of commentators appeared to be from Malaysia, chiding the video.

They asked where were the maids and grandmothers, to help the soldiers carry their bags.

Is this like a thing about Singapore in Malaysia?

In fact, a majority of the comments were by Malaysians picking apart minor issues like the scenery, or just spamming emojis.

One Singaporean made a solid point about the irony of proclaiming confidence so many times.

While perhaps not referring to this specific situation, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat also had some advice in dealing with this kerfuffle.

I hope that Singapore and Malaysia discuss issues constructively and peacefully, in compliance with international law. This will benefit peoples of both countries. I trust Singaporeans will remain calm and united at a time like this.

And in the words of Ho Ching reacting to the “pain by a thousand cuts” comment by a senior member of PM Mahathir’s party.

“Chill, man”

