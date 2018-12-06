Super patriotic S’porean message ‘thanks’ Mahathir for recent bilateral tensions

The relationship between Singapore and Malaysia has been a little under the weather as of late.

First, Malaysia unilaterally extended Johor’s port limits from Oct. 25 that encroached into Singapore’s territorial waters.

Malaysian vessels have then repeatedly intruded into Singapore’s waters over the past two weeks.

Second, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced on Dec. 4 that Malaysia wanted to take back “full control” of the airspace over Southern Johor. He said this was a matter of national sovereignty.

Former Ambassador-at-Large Bilahari Kausikan gave a potential explainer as to why these tensions might have started to rise up again.

It is not an accident that so many old bilateral issues — water, bridge, FIR and maritime boundaries — have resurfaced after the change of government. The new governing coalition is intrinsically unstable and held together by a 93 year old man. Political uncertainty in Malaysia inevitably leads to Singapore being used as a bogeyman to hold things together. So wish the good doctor good health and long-life: it may well be worse without him.

Mahathir

Perhaps building on this idea, a message has been circulating in Singapore.

It is about “thanking” Mahathir for his contributions to Singapore fortune:

“Thank You Mahathir! When Mahathir threatened to change and reinterpret our water agreement, we were more compelled to be water self-sufficient and become a global leader in water sustainability. When Mahathir wanted to play the big brother role to shove us around, we were more inspired to diversify our economy so that we don’t have to be dependent on any particular country. When Mahathir joked about bombing us, we were more motivated to strengthen our armed forces to become one of the most effective defence forces in the region. (Thanks to people like Mahathir, our boys are more committed to love our military uniforms and train harder for our security, stability and sustainability). When Mahathir played up racial and religious politics, we were more driven to develop racial and religious harmony. When Mahathir wanted to build a crooked bridge that will affect the Causeway and our water supply, we became more determined to build bridges with more friends all over the world and build stronger bonds with one and all. When Mahathir used us as a bogeyman and a punching bag, we continued to press on to develop one of the most beautiful and least corrupted countries in the world and a country that’s a model to many all over the world. Terima kasih Mahathir, for setting an example for us – an example of what we shouldn’t do as a leader and what we should do for our country and our people as well as to create the best future for ourselves. We’ll feast on our Yusheng and enjoy our Chendol, one of the world’s best desserts for you. Cheers!

