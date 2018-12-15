Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim & Pritam Singh send letters of thanks to donors of legal defence fund

It’s the Christmas season and the Workers’ Party Members of Parliament Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh are giving back to those who gave generously and unconditionally to them in the first place.

Advertisement

In an update to their In Good Faith blog that was set up to inform the public of the developments of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) trial, the latest post on Dec. 13 said the trio are reaching out to thank those who had donated to their legal fund and left their contact details.

The blog post said:

Dear Friends We received thousands of electronic and mailed-in contributions, many with heartfelt messages of support. We are sorting the contributions, so that we can send our thanks to those who left their contact details. You can see us here sorting one batch while ever distracted by the wonderful messages. Many did not leave their means of contact. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. To Christians we wish you a blessed Christmas and to everyone we wish you happy holidays and a Happy New Year ahead! Sylvia, Pritam and Mr Low

Advertisement

Call for donations in October

On Oct. 24 evening, the trio first made the call for donations to help them with their mounting legal fees and potential bankruptcy, as a result of the AHTC trial.

The MPs and two other town councillors were facing two suits over S$33.7 million in alleged improper payments — one brought by Aljunied-Hougang Town Council as directed by an independent panel, and the other by Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.

Three days after their call for donations, and in an unprecedented show of public support, the fundraising effort was halted.

The three MPs signed off a note shared on Saturday morning, Oct. 27, on their blog that informed the public they were “very touched by the incredible outpouring of support” from the public having received more than S$1 million in donations.

Advertisement

Slightly more than S$100,000 of donations left

On Nov. 13, 2018, the trio’s lawyers deducted a sum of S$700,109.90 from the balance deposit placed with them to pay another bill.

This bill was for work done for the trial up till Oct. 30.

The balance deposit prior to this deduction was S$804,192.69.

With this deduction, the balance deposit with the lawyers stands at S$104,082.79, which will remain with them for payment of further bills for work done.