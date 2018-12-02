Delivery driver confronts parking warden after lorry parked at Chinatown loading/ unloading bay lot fined

A delivery driver’s Facebook post about him confronting a Certis Cisco parking warden and recording the exchange on his phone camera has exploded online:

Within three days, the two videos have been viewed more than 200,000 times.

Confrontation

The Facebook post on Nov. 29 consists of two videos shot from the perspective of the delivery driver who was confronting the parking warden.

The delivery driver can be heard explaining in Mandarin how he was told by the parking warden that his lorry cannot be left unattended in the loading/ unloading bay when delivery of goods was carried out.

The driver could then be heard demanding explanations as to how he was supposed to attend to his vehicle and carry out his delivery, if he was the only one around.

The driver then disputed the rationale as to why he was issued a fine for parking his lorry in the designated loading/ unloading bay.

The exact location of the incident was at Block 335 Smith Street in Chinatown.

Parking warden’s response

In response to the queries, the parking warden said the issue of having the driver double up as the delivery personnel was a matter of the driver’s company policy, which he could not do anything about.

The parking warden pointed out that the loading/ unloading bay had a sign that said “No waiting”, which indicated this was the reason he issued the ticket.

This caused the driver to interject to add that the sign also said, “Except loading/ unloading”.

The parking warden then advised the driver to park his vehicle at a proper parking lot in the future to avoid getting fined.

Driver continues discussion online

Following the Facebook post’s massive traction online, the driver further clarified in comments on his videos about why he felt the suggestion to park in a parking lot to carry out his delivery did not make sense.

He wrote in the comments section that certain delivery vehicles might not even be able to access multi-storey car parks due to height restrictions and other parking wardens have in the past allowed the delivery drivers to go about their tasks.

The driver also provided a photo of where his lorry was parked at, which showed that it was within the designated loading/ unloading lot.

In response to the debate, one person even posted a photo of a parking warden and alleged it is the same person in the videos, and have seen him issuing tickets to delivery vehicles in loading/ unloading bays in Tanjong Pagar.

I know this warden, everyday see him at tanjong pagar. He likes to show power like he is some parade commander. Delivery drivers waiting for lot in loading bay also kena summon by him but private cars occupying the loading bay he nvr summon

Many comments in response to the lorry driver were to urge him to appeal the fine instead of paying up.

Loading/ unloading bay lots precious

This issue of vehicles parked in loading/ unloading bay lots for too long is not new.

As loading/ unloading bay lots are few and far between, they are prone to overuse and abuse in some popular areas.

Delivery vehicles are known to park in these lots far longer than they should, even after personnel are done with the delivery process and ought to make way for other vehicles.

To mitigate this problem, gantries have been erected to make delivery drivers pay for using such lots.

Parking fees are also known to surge in popular areas, such as Tekka Market and Tanjong Pagar Plaza, where charges can be as high as S$6 per hour.