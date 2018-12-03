fbpx

PM Lee was in attendance when George H.W. Bush visited S’pore in 1992, a first by a sitting US President

PM Lee said that George HW Bush represented "finest of the Greatest Generation".

Martino Tan | December 3, 2018 @ 12:05 am

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has paid tribute to the late United States president George H. W. Bush, describing him as one who represented “the finest of the Greatest Generation” and served his country with “courage, devotion, compassion, and humility”.

Bush, the 41st US President, died on Dec. 1 (Singapore time), aged 94.

George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States, dies at 94

In his Facebook post, PM Lee praised Bush as a “dedicated statesman, and at the same time a devoted husband and father”.

PM Lee added that he has written to Bush senior’s eldest son, former US President George W. Bush and his family to offer his deepest condolences.

PM Lee was Minister-in-Attendance during Bush’s 1992 visit

PM Lee also said he was the Minister-in-Attendance during Bush’s 1992 visit to Singapore.

This means Lee, as then Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, accompanied President Bush to most of his engagements during his visit to Singapore.

The visit in January 1992 meant that Bush senior became the first sitting US president to visit Singapore, where he met with then PM Goh Chok Tong and the late Lee Kuan Yew, who was senior minister.

President George H.W. Bush forged a relationship with S’pore & Lee Kuan Yew

During his trip, Bush also delivered a short lecture in Singapore, praising both the late Lee and Goh:

“Minister Lee, a quarter of a century ago, you led this small island of cultural and ethnic diversity, of limited physical resources, to independence. And then, through your vision and your force of intellect and will, you forged Singapore’s nationhood. You stood courageously in a life-and-death struggle against the Communists, and you prevailed. You led your nation and your region in the quest for peace and prosperity. It is my convinced view that future generations will honor the name of Lee Kuan Yew. And as you know well from your visits in my own home in Kennebunkport, Barbara’s and mine, I am pleased to know you as a friend.

Prime Minister Goh, I salute you, sir, for your wisdom, for your vigor in carrying Singapore forward now on its path to the future. I am grateful for the wonderful talks we had this morning, and I pledge America’s steadfast friendship as you lead Singapore in facing the challenges of the coming generation. And I’m also pleased that you, like many of your countrymen, came to the United States of America for part of your education. These too are ties that bind us together.”

Here are some photos of the first-ever visit by a sitting US President from the National Archives:

President Bush calling on the late President Wee Kim Wee at Istana. Source: National Archives.
President of United States George Bush and Mrs Barbara Bush being greeted by President and Mrs Wee Kim Wee upon arrival at Istana where a ceremonial welcome is to be held. Source: National Archives.
Source: National Archives.
Barbara Bush boarding the car outside the United States Information Service (USIS) American Centre at MPH Building. PM Lee and Ho Ching were behind her. Source: National Archives.
Then DPM Lee giving President Bush a send-off. Source: National Archives.
Lee speaking to the media at Changi Airport after the departure of President Bush for Seoul. Source: National Archives.

Top photo from National Archives

