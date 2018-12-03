PM Lee was in attendance when George H.W. Bush visited S’pore in 1992, a first by a sitting US President

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has paid tribute to the late United States president George H. W. Bush, describing him as one who represented “the finest of the Greatest Generation” and served his country with “courage, devotion, compassion, and humility”.

Advertisement

Bush, the 41st US President, died on Dec. 1 (Singapore time), aged 94.

In his Facebook post, PM Lee praised Bush as a “dedicated statesman, and at the same time a devoted husband and father”.

PM Lee added that he has written to Bush senior’s eldest son, former US President George W. Bush and his family to offer his deepest condolences.

Advertisement

PM Lee was Minister-in-Attendance during Bush’s 1992 visit

PM Lee also said he was the Minister-in-Attendance during Bush’s 1992 visit to Singapore.

This means Lee, as then Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, accompanied President Bush to most of his engagements during his visit to Singapore.

The visit in January 1992 meant that Bush senior became the first sitting US president to visit Singapore, where he met with then PM Goh Chok Tong and the late Lee Kuan Yew, who was senior minister.

During his trip, Bush also delivered a short lecture in Singapore, praising both the late Lee and Goh:

“Minister Lee, a quarter of a century ago, you led this small island of cultural and ethnic diversity, of limited physical resources, to independence. And then, through your vision and your force of intellect and will, you forged Singapore’s nationhood. You stood courageously in a life-and-death struggle against the Communists, and you prevailed. You led your nation and your region in the quest for peace and prosperity. It is my convinced view that future generations will honor the name of Lee Kuan Yew. And as you know well from your visits in my own home in Kennebunkport, Barbara’s and mine, I am pleased to know you as a friend. Prime Minister Goh, I salute you, sir, for your wisdom, for your vigor in carrying Singapore forward now on its path to the future. I am grateful for the wonderful talks we had this morning, and I pledge America’s steadfast friendship as you lead Singapore in facing the challenges of the coming generation. And I’m also pleased that you, like many of your countrymen, came to the United States of America for part of your education. These too are ties that bind us together.”

Advertisement

Here are some photos of the first-ever visit by a sitting US President from the National Archives:

Advertisement

Top photo from National Archives