Le Shrimp Ramen at Paragon selling big prawn la mian with prawn dumplings & balls for S$19.90

Tasty sia.

Belmont Lay | December 4, 2018 @ 10:08 pm

If you like la mian and you like big prawns, you are damn hei-eng.

Ramen-style prawn noodles

Paradise Group has opened Le Shrimp Ramen in the basement of Paragon.

The “Le” is not French. It is part of Paradise Group’s Chinese name, Le Tian.

And it is serving la mian in Japanese ramen-style shrimp broth topped with big deep sea prawns for the best flavour and texture.

Special broth prep

The broth is cooked with baked big prawns hand-ground and then simmered for more than eight hours with Chinese spices and premium conpoy.

The broth for each bowl is prepared individually to give it its signature smoky flavour and to bring out the umami of the prawn.

Scallion oil is scalded in a wok, cabbage is added to char, before shrimp stock is poured in to boil.

The specialty dish, Le Signature Trio Shrimp Ramen (S$19.90), is served with fresh big prawns, prawn dumplings and handmade ebiko prawn paste balls.

Le Signature Trio Shrimp Ramen

For a more realistic photo, see here:

Also on the menu is the Prawn Dumpling with Chilli Vinaigrette.

Prawn Dumpling with Chilli Vinaigrette

Inspired by Japanese prawn broth

Paradise Group’s CEO Eldwin Chua came up with the idea of prawn broth during his travels in Japan.

He came across a ramen stall specialising in shrimp-based broth.

For those who don’t eat shrimp, there’s also the option of pork broth.

For those averse to la mian, there is thick vermicelli or hor fun.

Side dishes include Long Jing tea lava egg, chilled silken tofu with century egg and braised beancurd in tonkotsu broth.

From Dec. 7 to 9, Le Shrimp Ramen will be offering one-for-one for all noodle dishes as part of the opening promotion.

Le Shrimp Ramen address: 290 Orchard Road, Paragon #B1-42

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

