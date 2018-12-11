fbpx

Back
﻿

mrbrown alter ego Kim Huat huatsplains S’pore-M’sia territorial dispute layman style

Using kopi c kosong.

Belmont Lay | December 11, 2018 @ 02:39 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

It is time to shift gears, change lenses and digest things the way the normal people on the street like you and me understand.

After days of reading and re-reading the usual officious-sounding words issued by the Singapore and Malaysia governments, as well as perusing the comments that roll off the lips of politicians from both sides, it is good to strip off the wrapping and unpack the goods to get to the meat of the matter.

mrbrown’s alter ego Kim Huat

And what better way to take things one notch down (or up, depending on how inflammatory you see it) is allowing Kim Huat, Singapore Number One Territory Fan, to explain the territorial dispute between Singapore and Malaysia — using good old-fashioned kopi c kosong.

All you have to know is that analogies for the current cross-strait tension are aplenty and limited by imagination.

For example, you can use tissue chope-ing, car parking and even two guys wooing a girl as analogies, because these are exactly the scenarios mirroring what is still going on out at sea in the western part of Singapore as these lines are written.

Here’s the transcript of the relevant portion as huatsplain by Kim Huat, where using kopi c kosong as analogy works:

It is like we are drinking our kopi c kosong happily — kopi c kosong is healthier for you, not so diabetes — then you are drinking happily, then Malaysia you come and stick your straw into our cup and drink some. *Loud sucking sounds*

Then you say, “Okay, okay, we both don’t drink this disputed kopi. We discuss whose kopi is this? Fudge off.

You put your saliva inside my kopi c kosong 14 times in two weeks already, I never slap your face very good already.

How would you like it if Singapore sends some tanks to KL and park down there. And then say, “Okay, okay, okay, we withdraw, you also withdraw this disputed KL area. Cannot, right? Cannot be like this, what?

So, how come three of your ships are still parked in our territorial waters? What are they doing there? Having picnic? Having a yacht bikini party? Having some Singapore chendol?

Or you can enjoy the 2-minute-47-second video:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean helping Mandarin-speaking tourist with directions told his Chinese not good enough

The lady snapped at him as he was taking too long.

March 14, 01:38 am

How Boeing's 737 Max went from best-selling plane to grounded in more than 20 countries in 5 months

The Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines tragedies, both of which involved 737 Max 8 planes, claimed more than 300 lives.

March 14, 12:17 am

S'porean comedian Fakkah Fuzz drives to M'sia with N95 masks to help toxic fume victims

Kindness extends beyond borders.

March 13, 10:00 pm

6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in claw machines seized at Tuas warehouse

The total duty that should have been paid on these: S$512,400. And that isn't including GST.

March 13, 07:49 pm

M'sia Airlines will not be closed down: M'sian finance minister Lim Guan Eng

Lim blamed Najib for creating anxiety with his remarks instead.

March 13, 07:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close