John Mayer to hold concert in S’pore on April 1, 2019

American singer-songwriter John Mayer will be coming to Singapore next year.

World Tour 2019

According to Mayer’s Facebook post on Dec. 12, he announced that he will be having a World Tour next year.

The World Tour begins in New Zealand and Australia in March 2019.

Next, he will travel to Southeast Asia, making stops in Singapore, Bangkok and Indonesia.

And then, he will travel to other parts of Asia such as Hong Kong and Tokyo.

His Singapore concert is scheduled to take place on April 1 next year.

Ticket information

Pre-sale tickets for New Zealand and Australia will start on Dec. 14. Sale to the general public for these two places will begin on Dec. 17.

Ticket information for all the other markets will be released in the following weeks.

[Update on Jan. 10, 2018]

Concert tickets will go on sale at 10am on Jan. 17 via the Sports Hub website.

There will be four categories for ticket pricing: $248, $208, $168 and $128. All categories are seated.

This is Mayer’s Facebook post:

