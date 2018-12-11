Japanese company offering non-smokers extra 6 paid days off since 2017
It's to encourage smokers to quit.
While Singapore has taken the hard stance by banning smoking from certain public areas, Toyko-based marketing firm Piala Inc. has decided to incentivise non-smokers instead.
The company has been offering six days of paid leave for non-smokers since September 2017 — a move that has been well-received.
According to BBC, CEO Takao Asuka said that the measure was to encourage employees to quit smoking through incentives, rather than through penalties or coercion.
The idea came about after a non-smoking employee put in the company’s suggestion box that smoking breaks were causing a problem, revealed Piala Inc.’s spokesperson Hirotaka Matsushima.
Smokers would usually leave their desks for more than 15 minutes during each break, the non-smoking employee noted.
Earlier this year, Japan came under pressure for the 2020 Olympic Games when concerns were over second-hand smoke, Channel NewsAsia reports.
Although the Japanese government aims to reduce pollution by banning smoking in a number of F&B establishments, some have criticised the revisions as lax, as many public areas are still permitted smoking zones.
Tokyo, however, has separately implemented a smoking ban on schools, hospitals and all restaurants.
