Japan Airlines president will take 20% pay cut for 3 months over drunk pilot incident

On Nov. 30, Japan Airlines (JAL) announced that its president, Yuji Akasaka, will take a pay cut following the arrest and sentencing of one of his pilots.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that Akasaka’s salary will be cut for a period of three months.

According to ChannelNews Asia, he also voluntarily returned 20 per cent of his previous month’s salary to the company.

Advertisement

In addition, other top executives in the company have also taken pay cuts, although JAL did not specify the terms.

Pilot failed breath test before scheduled flight

On Oct. 28, pilot Katsutoshi Jitsukawa was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London, England, after failing a breath test.

He was found to be more than nine times over the legal alcohol limit for a pilot, less than an hour before he was due to fly a passenger plane to Tokyo, Japan.

Jitsukawa was sentenced in Isleworth Crown Court on Nov. 29 to 10 months in prison.

During the sentencing, the court heard about how a security officer had noticed he smelled of alcohol and had “difficulty standing straight”.

Jitsukawa also “cheated” on an earlier in-house test by not blowing sufficient air into the device and taking it at a distance from other pilots.

Jitsukawa said he felt “an abject disgrace”, and wished to apologise to the airline, the passengers and his family for the shame he had brought upon them.

New JAL policy

JAL said in its statement that it “sincerely apologises for any inconvenience and undue stress caused to all involved”.

It further promised to “establish an effective and strict management policy to achieve full compliance at all levels to prevent a recurrence”.

In Nov. 2018, JAL announced that it would introduce a new breathalyser system at airports abroad.

Advertisement

Top image from JAL’s Facebook page.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😏😃

You think you know everything?

👵💯

Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇

We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

⏰🏃

If the only running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.