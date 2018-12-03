fbpx

Back
﻿

Japan Airlines president will take 20% pay cut for 3 months over drunk pilot incident

Other executives also took pay cuts.

Sulaiman Daud | December 3, 2018 @ 05:34 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

On Nov. 30, Japan Airlines (JAL) announced that its president, Yuji Akasaka, will take a pay cut following the arrest and sentencing of one of his pilots.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that Akasaka’s salary will be cut for a period of three months.

According to ChannelNews Asia, he also voluntarily returned 20 per cent of his previous month’s salary to the company.

In addition, other top executives in the company have also taken pay cuts, although JAL did not specify the terms.

Pilot failed breath test before scheduled flight

On Oct. 28, pilot Katsutoshi Jitsukawa was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London, England, after failing a breath test.

He was found to be more than nine times over the legal alcohol limit for a pilot, less than an hour before he was due to fly a passenger plane to Tokyo, Japan.

Jitsukawa was sentenced in Isleworth Crown Court on Nov. 29 to 10 months in prison.

During the sentencing, the court heard about how a security officer had noticed he smelled of alcohol and had “difficulty standing straight”.

Jitsukawa also “cheated” on an earlier in-house test by not blowing sufficient air into the device and taking it at a distance from other pilots.

Jitsukawa said he felt “an abject disgrace”, and wished to apologise to the airline, the passengers and his family for the shame he had brought upon them.

New JAL policy

JAL said in its statement that it “sincerely apologises for any inconvenience and undue stress caused to all involved”.

It further promised to “establish an effective and strict management policy to achieve full compliance at all levels to prevent a recurrence”.

In Nov. 2018, JAL announced that it would introduce a new breathalyser system at airports abroad.

Top image from JAL’s Facebook page.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😏😃
You think you know everything?

👵💯
Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇
We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

⏰🏃
If the only running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Chow Yun Fat personally visits & recommends single mum’s chee cheong fun stall in Hong Kong to boost sales

Chow often buys shrimp chee cheong fun and pork congee with dried vegetables from her.

March 6, 10:08 pm

S'pore signed a water agreement with Indonesia in 1991, but it never came to pass

Changing domestic circumstances in Indonesia disrupted the project.

March 6, 09:14 pm

KFC S'pore selling deep-fried mala chicken from March 8, 2019

Get sore throat also will eat.

March 6, 07:25 pm

M'sian Education Minister won't ban unvaccinated children from attending school

There has been an outbreak of diphtheria cases in Malaysia.

March 6, 07:18 pm

Up to 90% off electronic gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Olympus & more at IT Show 2019 from March 7 - 10, 2019

Time to stock up.

March 6, 07:05 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close