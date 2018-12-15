Back
Festival with over 180 shopping & halal food stalls at Marina Bay Sands Dec. 14 – 16, 2018

Exciting times ahead.

Mandy How | December 14, 11:59 am

Loewen Garden Christmas Market

15 December 2018, 0900h-1300h

75E Loewen Road Singapore

Upsurge

From December 14 – 16, a food and shopping festival with more than 180 stalls will be held at Marina Bay Sands.

Organised by Farah Diana Event & Management, the F&B stalls will be will be serving up halal food.

Accessories and clothes will also be on sale.

Here are some bites you can look forward to:

Fast food and finger food from Hellocs.Co:

Chilli cheese fries and ice-cream from Chu’it:

View this post on Instagram

If you missed the chance to try out our HOT SELLING CHILLI CHEESE chicken wings @twilightfeast #twilightexpress, fret not! – We will be at Marina Bay Sands Expo | Hall A | Booth F8 this Fri-Sun (14th-16th Dec) for @farahdianaeventsmanagement #JalanJalanMakanMakan2018 #JJMM2018 . Together with @icetalavista. – Do drop b(u)y & Hello Chu'it! – Don't forget to tag us at #chuitsg – #halalfoodhunt #halalsg #sgigfoodies #sghalal #singaporefoodlisting – #Repost @halalfoodhunt ・・・ @Hello.chuit got us a container full of chilli cheese fries and chicken wings and this time the spicy, peppery taste combined with the overwhelming ooze of the cheese was to die for. We legit enjoyed this combo and honestly you guys should try it out too! Today is the last day till 10pm so please find Chu'it at booth F12~ @Twilightfeast! • #sg #singaporefood #tweegram #instagood #photoftheday #instamood #igers #instagramhub #instadaily #ignation #igdaily #instagramers #sgig #igsg #sgfood #instasg #singapore #sgigfoodies #sgdining #halalfoodhunt #halalsg #sghalal

A post shared by Chu'it (@hello.chuit) on

Grilled meat from Ummi Satay:

Nasi Lemak and Nasi Ambeng from Farah Diana Catering:

View this post on Instagram

Farah Diana Catering is taking orders for their Nasi Ambeng! This will be for Friday 16 Feb 2018! . . Now, I have often raved about their food and how my family members are all big fans of their authentic Malay dishes! You should give their Nasi Ambeng a try and I can bet you too will agree with me! . . 1 set of Nasi Ambeng is $23 (Good for 2 pax) & consists of: . . Nasi putih Ayam lemak Daging rendang Sambal goreng Sambal sotong Paru goreng Begedil Urap Terong asam Serunding . . Besides Nasi Ambeng, they are also taking orders for Gorpis! . . 7pcs for $5 only! . . Delivery $6 islandwide! . . To order: Whatsapp: 91079792 . . Celebrate your long weekend at home with Nasi Ambeng and Gorpis from Farah Diana Catering! Hurry though because their orders are closing soon! . . 📸 : @farahdianacatering

A post shared by Diah Mastura (@etrangle) on

Takoyakis by JP Kitchen:

View this post on Instagram

Takoyaki ❤ #halalfoodinsingapore

A post shared by Nurul Nabilah (@nnabilahasr) on

Noodles, also by JP Kitchen:

Sushi, from Home of Sushi:

Dutch Baby Pancakes from Cake Love:

Besides food and retail stalls, cooking demos and live performances will also take place during the festival.

Address:
Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall A
10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018971

Date and time: Dec. 14-16, 2018, 10am to 10pm daily

Top image from Hellocs.Co and Chu’it’s Instagram

 

