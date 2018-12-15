Festival with over 180 shopping & halal food stalls at Marina Bay Sands Dec. 14 – 16, 2018

From December 14 – 16, a food and shopping festival with more than 180 stalls will be held at Marina Bay Sands.

Organised by Farah Diana Event & Management, the F&B stalls will be will be serving up halal food.

Accessories and clothes will also be on sale.

Here are some bites you can look forward to:

Fast food and finger food from Hellocs.Co:

Chilli cheese fries and ice-cream from Chu’it:

Grilled meat from Ummi Satay:

Nasi Lemak and Nasi Ambeng from Farah Diana Catering:

Takoyakis by JP Kitchen:

Noodles, also by JP Kitchen:

Sushi, from Home of Sushi:

Dutch Baby Pancakes from Cake Love:

Besides food and retail stalls, cooking demos and live performances will also take place during the festival.

Address:

Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall A

10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018971

Date and time: Dec. 14-16, 2018, 10am to 10pm daily

Top image from Hellocs.Co and Chu’it’s Instagram

