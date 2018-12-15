Festival with over 180 shopping & halal food stalls at Marina Bay Sands Dec. 14 – 16, 2018
Exciting times ahead.
Upsurge
Upsurge
From December 14 – 16, a food and shopping festival with more than 180 stalls will be held at Marina Bay Sands.
Organised by Farah Diana Event & Management, the F&B stalls will be will be serving up halal food.
Accessories and clothes will also be on sale.
Here are some bites you can look forward to:
Fast food and finger food from Hellocs.Co:
Chilli cheese fries and ice-cream from Chu’it:
View this post on Instagram
If you missed the chance to try out our HOT SELLING CHILLI CHEESE chicken wings @twilightfeast #twilightexpress, fret not! – We will be at Marina Bay Sands Expo | Hall A | Booth F8 this Fri-Sun (14th-16th Dec) for @farahdianaeventsmanagement #JalanJalanMakanMakan2018 #JJMM2018 . Together with @icetalavista. – Do drop b(u)y & Hello Chu'it! – Don't forget to tag us at #chuitsg – #halalfoodhunt #halalsg #sgigfoodies #sghalal #singaporefoodlisting – #Repost @halalfoodhunt ・・・ @Hello.chuit got us a container full of chilli cheese fries and chicken wings and this time the spicy, peppery taste combined with the overwhelming ooze of the cheese was to die for. We legit enjoyed this combo and honestly you guys should try it out too! Today is the last day till 10pm so please find Chu'it at booth F12~ @Twilightfeast! • #sg #singaporefood #tweegram #instagood #photoftheday #instamood #igers #instagramhub #instadaily #ignation #igdaily #instagramers #sgig #igsg #sgfood #instasg #singapore #sgigfoodies #sgdining #halalfoodhunt #halalsg #sghalal
View this post on Instagram
Making it's first debut.. – BARANG SEJUKKK – PELANGI INDAH. We have other flavors too, MANGA MANIAC & SEDAPBERRY. – Come down to Kinex (formerly known as OneKM Mall) from 8 Oct-14 Oct. – Drop b(u)y and Hello Chu'it. – #chuitsg #laloolalang #cravingcommunities #halalfoodhunt #halalsg #sgigfoodies #sghalal
Grilled meat from Ummi Satay:
View this post on Instagram
We don’t mean to drool you guys at this hour! 🤭 But, don’t we all love Satay? Why Satay Goreng? Save all the mess with sticks! – • Please note that it’s Raw Pan-Fry Satay. So when you have gatherings over at your place, just pan fry em! All our Satay Goreng comes with 250g of Satay Gravy 🙂 – • DM us now to place order! #SatayUmmi
Nasi Lemak and Nasi Ambeng from Farah Diana Catering:
View this post on Instagram
Farah Diana Catering is taking orders for their Nasi Ambeng! This will be for Friday 16 Feb 2018! . . Now, I have often raved about their food and how my family members are all big fans of their authentic Malay dishes! You should give their Nasi Ambeng a try and I can bet you too will agree with me! . . 1 set of Nasi Ambeng is $23 (Good for 2 pax) & consists of: . . Nasi putih Ayam lemak Daging rendang Sambal goreng Sambal sotong Paru goreng Begedil Urap Terong asam Serunding . . Besides Nasi Ambeng, they are also taking orders for Gorpis! . . 7pcs for $5 only! . . Delivery $6 islandwide! . . To order: Whatsapp: 91079792 . . Celebrate your long weekend at home with Nasi Ambeng and Gorpis from Farah Diana Catering! Hurry though because their orders are closing soon! . . 📸 : @farahdianacatering
Takoyakis by JP Kitchen:
View this post on Instagram
☆☆TAKOYAKI by @jpkitchen2016 will be at KINEX/One KM Mall this week : 15-21oct ● ☆☆ •Mon-Sun : 12pm-9pm 》 @laloolalang, the trendiest Hipster Bazaar ● 100% Muslim Owned Business using only the finest HALAL ingredients!! ● #foods #foodies #goodfood #foodphotography #foodbloggers #foodiegram #foodstagram #foodporn #world #fusionfood #japan #japanese #singapore #jpkitchen #takoyaki #noodles #udon #halalfood #halal #instago #insta #instafoodie #instapic #instagram #instafood #instagramers #instaphoto #cookies #halalfood #halal
Noodles, also by JP Kitchen:
View this post on Instagram
Join us at Singpost Centre Paya Lebar from 18-28oct (Level 1 Main Atrium • 11am-9pm) ● @jpkitchen2016 featuring Takoyaki + Yakitori + Teppan Udon ● 100% Muslim Owned Business using only the finest HALAL ingredients!! ● #foods #foodies #goodfood #foodphotography #foodbloggers #foodiegram #foodstagram #foodporn #world #fusionfood #japan #japanese #singapore #jpkitchen #takoyaki #noodles #udon #halalfood #halal #instago #insta #instafoodie #instapic #instagram #instafood #instagramers #instaphoto #cookies #halalfood #halal
Sushi, from Home of Sushi:
Dutch Baby Pancakes from Cake Love:
Besides food and retail stalls, cooking demos and live performances will also take place during the festival.
Address:
Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall A
10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018971
Date and time: Dec. 14-16, 2018, 10am to 10pm daily
Top image from Hellocs.Co and Chu’it’s Instagram
Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting event that you might want to check out:
https://mothership.sg/2018/12/night-safari-market-twilight-encounters/
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.