IKEA will be having a Christmas buffet on Dec. 21, you can get your tickets for it now

Woohoo.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 12, 2018 @ 09:01 am

What better way to spend Christmas than to eat a buffet while being surrounded by an ungodly amount of new furniture with rather hard-to-pronounce names.

Here it is.

IKEA is having a dinner buffet to kick off Christmas.

And here are the details.

The deal is exclusive to IKEA FAMILY members.

This is the menu for the buffet.

Here are the dates and timings.

Date: December 21, 2018

Time: 5.30-7.30pm and 8-10pm

Here are some ways you can get your IKEA family card.

And here is a sneak preview of the meal. From last year’s buffet.

Merry Christmas.

Image from IKEA
 

