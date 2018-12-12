IKEA will be having a Christmas buffet on Dec. 21, you can get your tickets for it now

What better way to spend Christmas than to eat a buffet while being surrounded by an ungodly amount of new furniture with rather hard-to-pronounce names.

Advertisement

Here it is.

IKEA is having a dinner buffet to kick off Christmas.

And here are the details.

The deal is exclusive to IKEA FAMILY members.

Advertisement

This is the menu for the buffet.

Here are the dates and timings.

Date: December 21, 2018

Time: 5.30-7.30pm and 8-10pm

Here are some ways you can get your IKEA family card.

And here is a sneak preview of the meal. From last year’s buffet.

Merry Christmas.

Advertisement

Image from IKEA



Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💻

Ah Mas are getting techy and it’s not going to stop at Whatsapp chain messages.

🐭

You’ve seen hedgehogs on viral videos, but have you fed them? Try it here – for free

👚♻️

Have old clothes to get rid of? Here’s why you shouldn’t donate them.

🍽️🙏🏻💕

Eat, pray, love, and more with this new app.

🚢👪

Are family holidays the most wonderful time of the year? They can be…