Hong Kong man quits well-paying job to live on the streets

A man in Hong Kong voluntarily became a homeless person after choosing to quit his well-paying job to live on the streets.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old man, Simon Lee, has gained media attention in the last few months as his unconventional lifestyle has become a subject of interest.

Local media such as Apple Daily, HK01 and Time Out Hong Kong picked up his story.

Lee also calls himself xi li ge, or Brother Sharp, which incidentally is the same nickname given to a Chinese homeless person named Chen Guorong, who shot to Internet fame in 2010 for his “vagabond” good looks.

How he started to live on the streets

Wasn’t happy at his job

While Lee tells Yi Tiao TV he has been living on the streets for 10 years, Apple Daily reported that he has been homeless for six years since 2012.

Lee told Apple Daily in a video interview that he majored in chemistry in university.

After he graduated, he worked in different jobs, such as at a laboratory, but it was mostly office work:

“Although my position wasn’t high, my salary was not bad. It was a job that would enable me to be middle class (in terms of income bracket).”

However, Lee was unhappy:

“I didn’t like my job, and I’m not happy there. The biggest pressure comes from having no interest in my job at all. I didn’t know if I could continue working at this job for the rest of my life. But I knew that If I spend my entire life at this job, I wouldn’t be a happy person. So I wanted to escape as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

He told HK01:

“I’ve always been an introvert since young and had no friends. I didn’t know how to get along with people too, and didn’t even know it when I offended my (former) colleagues. Plus, I didn’t know how to put things in a nice way and often said things that I shouldn’t have said, offending people as a result. I felt so stressed from work that I spent and binged often. Towards the end, I often applied for sick leave and didn’t want to go back to work.”

According to HK01, Lee quit his job in Hong Kong when he was 30 years old.

Lived off free food from Macau casinos

Thereafter, Lee went to Macau to see if there was anything else that he would enjoy doing.

According to HK01, he taught tuition at Macau for four years before going to Zhuhai, China, for two years.

After he finished all his savings there, he returned to Macau, where he took advantage of the intense competition the casinos had with one another then, and lived off the free food they offered.

He told Apple Daily:

“At that time, I had no plans to work. I simply wanted to rely on the free casino food to survive.”

He was eventually forced to go back to Hong Kong when the casinos discovered his ploy to leech off free food and the police was called on him.

Advertisement

Daily routine

This is what Lee’s daily routine looks like.

He first washes up at public places like McDonald’s every morning after he wakes up.

Thereafter, he would store his bags of belongings at free storage places to “lighten his burden”.

For breakfast, he would visit eateries and McDonald’s and eat food left over by others.

He has no qualms with using the utensils used by others too.

After fulfilling his basic needs, Lee would find newspapers on the streets and read them.

He would enter the library right after it opens in the morning, and write on his blog using the computer and WiFi provided there.

Lee told Apple Daily that he takes around one hour to write his blog, after which he would surf the Internet to “explore the world” and “learn new things”.

For lunch, he would proceed to temples where they give out food to those who need it, such as the Khalsa Diwan Sikh Temple.

He would then return to the library where he would spend the rest of his day, before looking for leftovers to eat again for dinner.

At 9pm, he would retrieve his belongings and lay out his sleeping bag in an open space at public spaces like Victoria Park.

And with his soft toys “Ah Pooh” and “Ah Fool” beside him, he would retire for the night.

Advertisement

The things that are most important to him now

Lee told Yi Tiao TV that only three things are important to him at the moment:

Clothes, including his shoes

He said he washes them during the summer as he can hang them out in the sun to dry.

Food

He either eats leftover food or food he receives from donors and shelters.

Electronics

He said he doesn’t have a laptop, only a phone, which makes it easier for him to move around.

Will donate whatever money he has

Lee also told Yi Tiao TV that although he does not have an income, he would donate any money he finds on Wednesdays and Saturdays during flag days (public fundraising in Hong Kong must be government-approved and only takes place on these two days):

“I’ll donate 10 or 20 cents usually as I don’t have money.”

Advertisement

Wants to change the world through his writing

Regarding his blog, Lee said that he is using his words to “change the world”.

He mostly writes about his life as a homeless person, and the things that people give him.

Here are some of his posts:

“Bore. Living a regulated life, whether it’s eating, moving, or sleeping, with every aspect of life following a fixed pattern and routine. While this kind of men can provide women with a sense of security, they are rather dull too.”

“People often feed cats and pigeons at Victoria Park. But in recent months, I realised that people are starting to feed the homeless too. This is a good thing. In 2017, Hong Kong’s Victoria Park finally has people who’re willing to feed other living things besides dogs, cats and pigeons.”

Advertisement

“Before and after the “Hungry Ghost Festival”, there’ll be fruits on the streets. Having meal after meal of fruit banquets can bring you much happiness.”

“It’s my birthday next month. I’m looking forward to it. Why do I look forward to my birthday if there’s no one to celebrate it with me? Because I want to age quickly! When people get older, they can get more free food. :)”

“A person gave me a bag of food yesterday night. There were sandwiches and canned fish. The people who gave me these food understand my nutritional needs, and are smart too… Smarter than those who only know how to give cream cakes and mooncakes.”

Lee interacts with others on his Facebook page too.

Senior, are the lonely domestic helpers one of the reasons why you stay at Victoria Park, so both of you can satisfy your sexual needs? Simon Lee: Yes. (wink emoji)

Advertisement

Happy with where he’s at now

Despite having no income and permanent shelter over his head, Lee is contented with his life.

He told Yi Tiao TV:

“Many people think that I’m unmotivated, lazy, does not do anything at all, and that I need to rely on others to survive. But I think that what I’m doing is very environmentally-friendly because I use other people’s trash. I have no wants nor desires. I feel that people like me will make society a more stable place. Many people think that I’ve fallen to the level of a homeless person. But I feel that my life is getting more and more enriched this way. Because of the obstacles that I face, I feel more at peace with myself.”

Advertisement

Netizens react

Netizens were mostly divided on their opinion about Lee, with some supporting his lifestyle choice and others ridiculing his way of thinking.

If he forages in the forest, society will say he’s a survivor. If he is training at a temple and asks for food, society will say he’s a monk. If he picks up leftovers, use what others throw away, sleeps on the streets, society laughs and says he’s a hobo.

“Roaming the streets is also a form of training. Looking at it from a certain perspective, this person is not wasting the earth’s resources and is environmentally-friendly.”

“Reducing the desire for material goods, reuse and not waste. I agree with these two points. Like.

This is really not easy. It’s not just one or two months, it’s 10 years! Two words, self discipline!

“I don’t think you have to be homeless to reduce your desire for material things, be environmentally-friendly and reduce the waste you create! You can let many things go too… If he has a job and can support himself, he wouldn’t have to reach out to others for assistance, and can even help more people like himself!”

“I’ve a question. Not here to fight, but simply to discuss about this topic. So he uses the money from taxpayers who are earning an honest living, eats the food donated to temples, uses the electricity and electronics at the library and drinks water at the park. And then he says he doesn’t need to use society’s resources? He wants to change the world?”

“He has the ability to work, yet he’s not working to support himself and is sharing society’s resources with the elderly and handicapped too. And then he packages himself to be a free-roaming hobo who’s above all worries. If every single person in the society lives the way he does, where would the resources that the poor enjoy come from?”

You can watch his video interviews here:

Top image via Yi Tiao TV