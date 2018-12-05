13 things for slightly lazy young people to do in S’pore in Dec. 2018

It’s that time of the year again.

To clear your annual leave while other colleagues slog it out in the office (if you’re lucky it’ll be the holidays for you).

If you have energy to do anything else apart from sleep, here at 13 things to check out this December.

1. Pikachu Night Parade

What: Dancing pikachus in neon lights.

When: Dec. 14 – 23

Where: Sentosa

2. Island Lights Interactive Art Trail

What: Art trail of interactive light installations by various artists, including Singaporean creators.

When: Now till Dec. 31

Where: Sentosa (same area as Pikachu night parade)

3. Pokemon Parade/Meet-and-greet

What: Mascots of Pikachu and Eevee will be dancing around.

When: Now till Dec. 24 (full schedule in article)

Where: Ang Mo Kio Hub, Jurong Point, and Thomson Plaza

4. Christmas Wonderland

What: An enclosed tropical area where Christmas vibes are manifest in the form of fake snow, shopping, and gourmet food.

When: Now till Dec. 28

Where: Gardens By The Bay

5. The Great Christmas Village

What: An area of F&B booths and lit up rides.

When: Now till Dec. 26

Where: Ngee Ann City

6. Rainforest Lumina

What: Multimedia trail in the zoo at night.

When: Now till Dec. 31

Where: Singapore Zoo

7. Star Island

What: The whole she-bang for the new year’s countdown: Fireworks from Japan, performances, and more.

When: Dec. 31

Where: Marina Bay

8. Poinsettias Wishes Featuring Tsum Tsum

What: A poinsettia Christmas exhibition in the flower dome, but with Disney tsum tsums.

When: Now till Jan, 6, 2019

Where: Gardens by the Bay

9. A Wizarding World Holiday

What: Visit the places in Harry Potter’s world such as Diagon Alley, and even try on some robes or a game of Quidditch.

When: Now till mid Feb. 2019 (activities end Jan. 6)

Where: Changi Airport

10. Marina Bay Carnival

What: Carnival rides, games, and F&B booths

When: Dec. 22, 2018 – Mar. 24, 2019

Where: Marina Bay area

11. Minimalism: Space. Light. Object Exhibition

What: Very arts. Many Instagrammers.

When: Now till Apr. 14, 2019

Where: ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands

12. Physical Taobao Store

What: Newfangled shopping. Can try buying Christmas gifts there.

When: Now till rental becomes unaffordable

Where: Plaza Singapura

13. Holey Moley Mini Golf Club

What: Golf for young people.

When: Dec. 6 till people stop going

Where: Clarke Quay

Top image from Gardens by the Bay and Art Science Museum

