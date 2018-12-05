13 things for slightly lazy young people to do in S’pore in Dec. 2018
If you're willing to pay some money (but some of these are also free), Singapore isn't boring at all.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
It’s that time of the year again.
To clear your annual leave while other colleagues slog it out in the office (if you’re lucky it’ll be the holidays for you).
If you have energy to do anything else apart from sleep, here at 13 things to check out this December.
1. Pikachu Night Parade
First Pikachu Night Parade outside of Japan in S’pore from Dec. 14 to 23
What: Dancing pikachus in neon lights.
When: Dec. 14 – 23
Where: Sentosa
2. Island Lights Interactive Art Trail
Interactive light installations trail at Sentosa Palawan Beach now till Dec. 31, 2018
What: Art trail of interactive light installations by various artists, including Singaporean creators.
When: Now till Dec. 31
Where: Sentosa (same area as Pikachu night parade)
3. Pokemon Parade/Meet-and-greet
Pokémon-themed carnivals at Jurong Point, AMK Hub & Thomson Plaza throughout December 2018
What: Mascots of Pikachu and Eevee will be dancing around.
When: Now till Dec. 24 (full schedule in article)
Where: Ang Mo Kio Hub, Jurong Point, and Thomson Plaza
4. Christmas Wonderland
Christmas Wonderland returns to Gardens By The Bay Nov. 30 – Dec. 26, 2018
What: An enclosed tropical area where Christmas vibes are manifest in the form of fake snow, shopping, and gourmet food.
When: Now till Dec. 28
Where: Gardens By The Bay
5. The Great Christmas Village
Christmas village at Ngee Ann City has amusement park rides & F&B booths now till Dec. 26, 2018
What: An area of F&B booths and lit up rides.
When: Now till Dec. 26
Where: Ngee Ann City
6. Rainforest Lumina
Rainforest Lumina, a whimsical night trail thingy, opens at Singapore Zoo as it turns 45
What: Multimedia trail in the zoo at night.
When: Now till Dec. 31
Where: Singapore Zoo
7. Star Island
Futuristic Japanese fireworks & light show will be at Marina Bay countdown 2019
What: The whole she-bang for the new year’s countdown: Fireworks from Japan, performances, and more.
When: Dec. 31
Where: Marina Bay
8. Poinsettias Wishes Featuring Tsum Tsum
Disney Tsum Tsums at Gardens by the Bay for Christmas from Nov. 2, 2018 – Jan. 6, 2019
What: A poinsettia Christmas exhibition in the flower dome, but with Disney tsum tsums.
When: Now till Jan, 6, 2019
Where: Gardens by the Bay
9. A Wizarding World Holiday
Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley & Hogsmeade Village at Changi Airport now till Feb. 2019
What: Visit the places in Harry Potter’s world such as Diagon Alley, and even try on some robes or a game of Quidditch.
When: Now till mid Feb. 2019 (activities end Jan. 6)
Where: Changi Airport
10. Marina Bay Carnival
Marina Bay Carnival returns Dec. 22, 2018 – March 24, 2019 with more than 50 rides & games
What: Carnival rides, games, and F&B booths
When: Dec. 22, 2018 – Mar. 24, 2019
Where: Marina Bay area
11. Minimalism: Space. Light. Object Exhibition
Minimalism exhibition in Art Science Museum & National Gallery S’pore from Nov. 16, 2018 – Apr. 14, 2019
What: Very arts. Many Instagrammers.
When: Now till Apr. 14, 2019
Where: ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands
12. Physical Taobao Store
Taobao opens physical store in Plaza Singapura as part of retail outlet Nomadx
What: Newfangled shopping. Can try buying Christmas gifts there.
When: Now till rental becomes unaffordable
Where: Plaza Singapura
13. Holey Moley Mini Golf Club
Mini golf bar themed after Game of Thrones, The Simpsons, & more opening in Clarke Quay Dec. 2018
What: Golf for young people.
When: Dec. 6 till people stop going
Where: Clarke Quay
Top image from Gardens by the Bay and Art Science Museum
