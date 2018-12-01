fbpx

Potential PM Heng Swee Keat meets world leaders at G20 summit

A gathering of world leaders.

Sulaiman Daud | December 1, 2018 @ 02:32 am

Singapore is not a member of G20, the international grouping of the world’s major economies.

But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is in Buenos Aires, Argentina to attend the meeting anyway, as a guest of Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri.

Two other ministers accompanied PM Lee to the summit: Foreign Affairs minister Vivian Balakrishnan and finance minister Heng Swee Keat.

Finance ministers get-together

Now, Heng has another reason to attend the G20 summit.

The summit features a gathering of finance ministers from other countries, in addition to the main meeting among national leaders.

Photo from Heng Swee Keat’s Facebook page.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 30, Heng said: “We discussed the global economy, and the way forward for the G20 Finance track.”

“I shared about the central role of the IMF, the complementary roles of global and regional financial safety nets and how the global financial system can be more effective in channeling capital for long-term growth.”

Leader in waiting

But given Heng’s new role as First Assistant Secretary-General of the PAP — and front-runner to be Singapore’s next prime minister — this trip to Buenos Aires represents another opportunity for him.

It helps Heng get acquainted with current sitting presidents and prime ministers of the other countries.

It also gives them the chance to meet with the potential next leader of Singapore.

Some of the world’s most famous faces are in town.

They include major allies and trading partners of Singapore, such as President Donald Trump of the United States:

Pic from @G20org’s Twitter page.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India:

Pic from @G20org’s Twitter page.

And President Xi Jinping of China:

Pic from @G20org’s Twitter page.

Heng and friends

Heng was off to a good start, meeting with Argentinian leaders such as President Macri:

Photo from Heng Swee Keat’s Facebook page.

Heng also met with the President Pro Tempore President of the Senate Federico Pinedo and Senator for Buenos Aires Province Estaban Jose Bullrich:

Photo from Heng Swee Keat’s Facebook page.

And Mayor of Buenos Aires Horacio Rodriguez Larreta:

Photo from Heng Swee Keat’s Facebook page.

You can see Heng’s Facebook post in full below:

Top image from Heng Swee Keat’s Facebook page

