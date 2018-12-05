Chinese scientist who claimed to have created first gene-edited human babies is supposedly missing

The leader of a Chinese research team which claimed to have created the very first genetically modified human beings — a pair of twin girls — has reportedly gone missing.

VICE News reported that He Jiankui’s whereabouts are now unknown, according to local Chinese media.

He, a researcher based in Shenzhen’s Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTC), earned global infamy after claiming his team carried out the genetic modifications.

Many scientists have since come to question and criticise his method and ethics.

Whereabouts unknown

On Dec. 2, Hong Kong outlet Apple Daily reported that He had been placed under house arrest by his former employer, SUSTC, where he has been on unpaid leave since February this year.

Reuters reported that SUSTC was shocked by his announcement, adding that they were unaware of the research project due to his unpaid leave status.

The Apple Daily stated that on Nov. 28, He attended the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong, with Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reporting that He stood by his work.

Apple Daily further claimed that the president of the university personally came down to the summit to bring him back to Shenzhen.

However, on Dec. 3, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that SUSTC subsequently came forward to dismiss claims that they had detained He.

A spokesperson stated, “Right now nobody’s information is accurate, only the official channels are”.

The spokesperson further added that while SUSTC was unable to answer any further questions on the matter, they would update their official channels should information be made available.

VICE reported that thus far, there have been no comments from them on He’s whereabouts either.

Research activities suspended

In the meantime, according to state-run press agency Xinhua, the research activities of everyone involved in the project have been suspended.

The suspension was imposed by the Ministry of Science and Technology

Xu Nanping, the ministry’s Vice Minister, called the project a brazen violation of Chinese laws and regulations and added that the ministry is against the research, as clinical procedures for editing the genes of human embryos regarding reproduction purposes are explicitly banned in China.

The deputy head of China’s National Health Commission, Zeng Yixin, has stated that the matter will be investigated and that “wrongdoings will be resolutely dealt with”.

