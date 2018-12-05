fbpx

Handmade rattan bags in Bussorah St. from S$38, comes in plenty of designs & colours

Time to shop.

Mandy How | December 5, 2018 @ 03:56 pm

Upsurge

Rattan bags are all the rage these days.

So much so that a couple of influencers were selling them online a while back, with prices around S$50 – S$60 a bag.

Smaller bags can cost around S$30 – S$40.

Unique designs

However, in a promotional tweet, user @aliahaljunied announced that her mother’s shop at 31 Bussorah Street is selling such bags from S$38 to S$55.

Judging by the unique designs and wide variety of bags in the photos, prices are not too unreasonable.

In case you can’t see the photos:

Photo: @aliahaljunied/Twitter

The bags in the first photo are not commonly found.

Photo: @aliahaljunied/Twitter
Photo: @aliahaljunied/Twitter

The brown bags above, however, are quite common.

Nonetheless, the Twitter user adds that customers can get student discounts, or quote her name “aliah aljunied” for special prices.

The shop also has other handmade items like batik cloths, fans, household items, and even traditional musical instruments.

A quick search shows that 31 Bussorah Street is the Malay Art Gallery.

Items are on a while-stocks-last basis — best to head down quick if you’ve spotted something you like.

Top image from @aliahaljunied/Twitter. 

