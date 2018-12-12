fbpx

Forklift operators in S’pore charged for allegedly receiving S$1 bribes between 2014 to 2018

CPIB stressed that S'pore has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

Tanya Ong | December 12, 2018 @ 01:19 pm

On Dec. 11, two forklift operators in Singapore were charged for allegedly receiving small value bribes from truck drivers.

Allegedly received S$1 bribes

The forklift operators, Chen Ziliang and Zhao Yucun, are Chinese nationals employed by Cogent Container Depot Pte Ltd.

According to a press release by the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB), both of them allegedly obtained bribes in exchange for not delaying the collection of containers.

Chen was charged for attempting to obtain a S$1 bribe from a truck driver on Oct. 20, 2017, as well as receiving bribes from other truck drivers between May 2016 and March 2018.

Chen’s counterpart, Zhao, was charged for obtaining similar bribes from truck drivers between September 2014 and March 2018.

A Straits Times report mentioned that both Chinese nationals were each offered bail of S$5,000 and will be back in court on Jan. 9 next year.

“Zero-tolerance approach” to corruption

The total amount received from bribes was not stated by CPIB.

However, CPIB emphasised that Singapore adopts a “zero-tolerance approach” towards corruption, and “bribes of any amount or kind will not be tolerated”:

“Employees are expected to carry out their duties fairly instead of obtaining bribes in exchange for favours. Even if the bribe amount is as low as $1, they can be taken to task. Bribes of any amount or any kind will not be tolerated.”

Under the Prevention of Corruption Act, any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years or to both.

Top photo composite image, via

