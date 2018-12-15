Back
76-year-old man requests to be mobilised if S’pore goes to war, gets called to camp

The elderly man previously served as a regular.

Tanya Ong | December 14, 03:57 pm

Upsurge

Earlier this week, it was reported that a 76-year-old man recently requested to be mobilised if Singapore goes to war.

76-year-old man visited his MP & requested to be mobilised if S’pore goes to war

Previously served as a regular

The elderly man in question is Mok Rong Sheng.

In an interview with Zaobao on Dec. 12, Mok said that he previously served as a 5SIR regular while he was in his twenties.

Even though he left the army after four or five years, he said that his love for his country never diminished.

Mok also added that he has “watched the growth of Singapore” over several decades, and takes a keen interest in news about Singapore’s political affairs.

Family aware of his decision

Mok lives in Bedok North, which is under East Coast-Fengshan GRC.

Following the news about Singapore’s maritime border dispute with Malaysia, Mok decided to ask his MP Lee Yi Shyan to write a letter to Mindef requesting that he be mobilised should Singapore go to war.

He said:

“我平常也有在做些运动，身体很强壮。虽然我年纪大，但这是我展示爱国精神的方式。”

(I have been exercising regularly, so I’m fit and strong. Even though I’m old, this is how I can show my love for my country.)

According to the Chinese daily, the elderly man’s two children and wife were aware of his intentions to be mobilised.

And although his wife did not object to it, she did feel that he was too old and would not be selected.

MP Lee responds

In the newspaper article, Lee commented on Mok’s actions, calling it an “inspirational story”.

He said that he was “thankful” for Mok’s love for the nation, and understands that he hopes to do his part for Singapore.

Lee also added that he will notify Mindef of this “inspirational story”.

Called to camp

In a Facebook post by SAF regular Goh Pei Ming on Dec. 13, Mok was recently invited to 5SIR’s Golden Jubilee parade.

Photo via Goh Pei Ming’s Facebook post.

Goh called Mok an “inspiration” and saluted his “passion and love for Singapore”.

However, he told him “not to worry”, and to leave the defence to the “young ones”:

“Mr Mok is a real inspiration. And watching him stand to thumbs-up to every contingent that marched past, I can’t help but salute his passion and love for Singapore. Not to worry Mr Mok, you have done your part. Let us, the young ones, do ours for our defence.”

This is the Facebook post:

Top photo via Goh Pei Ming’s Facebook.

 

