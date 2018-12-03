Duterte jokes about using marijuana to stay awake as he complains about Asean meeting in S’pore

The president responsible for taking the fight against illegal drugs onto the streets resulting in extra-judicial killings, has casually admitted to using marijuana — before laughing it off as a joke.

Philippine president admits to using marijuana

The Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday, Dec. 3, he used marijuana to stay awake while in office, only to reiterate that he was just joking.

“It’s a killing activity, and I think that at my age, I use marijuana to keep me awake,” Duterte said in a speech in English and Tagalog, as he complained about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Singapore in late November.

“The more that the crescendo becomes faster, the more you cannot sleep because you are catching up on readings,” Duterte said, referring to the hectic nature of the meetings amongst world leaders and the many engagements lined up, as he continued to stay abreast of events by reading, or else, he might come off looking ignorant.

He also said: “You know we start at 8.30 in the morning and we end up almost 10? 11?”

In Singapore, it was widely reported that he skipped some meetings and took “power naps” to catch up on sleep, according to his spokesman.

This resulted in his no-shows.

Laughed off comments

However, Duterte backpedalled after his speech as he subsequently told reporters that he had been joking.

But his attempt at humour was not appreciated by at least one human rights activist, who criticised the attempt at making light of a situation that has become a cornerstone of his strongman policy and a blatant trampling on rights.

Since taking office in 2016, Duterte’s controversial war on drugs has killed some 5,000 suspected drug dealers and users.

The comment is expected to cause some backlash back home as it will upset families of the victims of his crackdown on narcotics.

Marijuana is illegal in the Philippines.

Carlos Conde, Philippines researcher with the New York-based Human Rights Watch, told Reuters: “This will definitely anger the families even more. There is a disconnect between what the president admitted to do and what the president said he will do to those who use drugs.”

“Now, if the president admitted probably in jest… then that demolishes the credibility of this whole thing.”

Medical marijuana in Asia:

