M’sian man dressed up as Ultraman for brother with intellectual disability & totally made his day

His brother watches Ultraman and Power Rangers every day.

Tanya Ong | December 11, 2018 @ 09:05 am

A man in Malaysia, known as Arthur Techeir on Facebook, dressed up as Ultraman just to make his 32-year-old brother’s day.

He took to Facebook on Dec. 9 to share this story, and the post has since gone viral with over 3,000 shares.

Brother loves watching Ultraman

Arthur explained that his brother has an intellectual disability due to a car accident that happened when he was still a baby.

According to Arthur, his brother’s mental capacity is approximately that of a three or four year old child. He also has difficulty walking, talking, and suffers seizures nearly every month.

Despite these challenges, Arthur mentioned that his brother finds great joy in watching Ultraman and Power Rangers dubbed in Malay.

His brother watches these DVDs every day because that’s “the only thing he knows how to enjoy.”

Dressed up as Ultraman

Knowing how much his brother enjoys watching the show, Arthur decided to dress up as Ultraman to visit his brother.

Photo via Arthur Techeir’s Facebook post.
Photo via Arthur Techeir’s Facebook post.

Arthur has had this idea for a while, but was only able to afford it now that he started drawing a steady income.

It might not mean anything to normal people like us. But to see him having his version of ‘fun’ for about an hour and a half of his life, that’s just, priceless.”

Here are some photos of Arthur’s brother meeting Ultraman:

Photo via Arthur Techeir’s Facebook post.
Photo via Arthur Techeir’s Facebook post.
Photo via Arthur Techeir’s Facebook post.
Photo via Arthur Techeir’s Facebook post.

They spent one and a half hours together, and according to the pictures Arthur uploaded, they also watched DVDs during that time:

Photo via Arthur Techeir’s Facebook post.
Photo via Arthur Techeir’s Facebook post.

Appeal for soft copies or DVD leads

In the Facebook post, Arthur mentioned that their father has been buying Power Rangers and Ultraman DVDs for over 20 years now.

They have to buy a new DVD almost once every month because his brother would “scratch and damage all the DVDs (because he don’t [sic] really know how to handle them)”.

But DVD shops are fast disappearing.

And they have no choice but to rip DVDs into a hard drive or download off the internet (which Arthur quickly acknowledges is “wrong”).

Given Malay dubbed versions are quite hard to find, Arthur is appealing for leads to cheap DVDS as well as soft copies.

He also gave a sneak preview to the next surprise he has planned for his brother.

“Power Rangers, next.”

Sweet.

This is his Facebook post:

 

Top photo via Arthur Techeir’s Facebook.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

