Dog allegedly left in parked car in Marina Square for at least 2 hours
The pet appeared calm.
Locking a baby, toddler or an elderly person in the car is a big no-no.
But some people do lock their pet dogs in the car while they are out running errands.
Marina Square car park
This was apparently what happened on Dec. 2 at around 6pm in a car parked in the Marina Square car park.
A smallish white dog was seen resting in the back seat of what appeared to be a Toyota Harrier.
The person who witnessed the scene sent photos to Mothership.sg. She said the dog had no ventilation except for “two small fans”.
Dog appeared quiet
She added that the dog appeared “quiet”, as if it was used to such treatment and was not showing obvious signs of distress.
However, she has written to the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore to inform them of the incident as she felt it was not right.
Dogs can die of heatstroke if left inside a car
According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, dogs can suffer from a heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes.
If the environmental temperature is 32.2°C, which is quite likely in some underground car parks, the temperature inside the vehicle can reach a staggering 61.7°C.
