Dog suddenly given up for adoption in S’pore looks completely sad & confused

If you’d like to put yourself in the shoes of another living creature and feel some anxiety, read on.

A dog in Singapore that was suddenly given up for adoption, has been photographed with its soulful eyes looking anxious, sad and confused all rolled into one expression.

Bewildered

The dog’s countenance was captured by a Singaporean man who has been doing his utmost for such pets and many others the last several years by rehabilitating them.

In his post, he said the bewildered look on the dog’s face is the result of it being given away and feeling uncertain about what is going on because it just does not understand.

The circumstances that led to this dog being made to go away was not stated though.

Dogs put up for adoption common

But it appears some dog owners in Singapore have no qualms giving their best friends away.

According to the post, one owner gave his dog of seven years away to the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), while three other pooches are in the pound after they were surrendered by their respective owners too.

Traumatised

And the other reason humans don’t deserve dogs is because those that are suddenly given up for adoption are made to change their environment overnight, and do become traumatised.

The post said:

A dog given up is a damaged dog. He has to live in fear and confusion for a long time. It takes a bloody long time to rehabilitate one. I really wish we can tell him everything is going to be alright and he will understand.

The post ended by promising this particular dog that a new home would be found for it.

You can read the full post below:

