Disney movies S’pore 2019 release dates: Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, Avengers 4, & more

11 Disney movies for you to watch in the cinemas next year.

January 2019

1. Jan. 17: Glass

Synopsis: M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Basically: Sequel to Shyamalan’s Unbreakable and Split.

March 2019

2. Mar. 7: Captain Marvel

Synopsis: Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universes most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Basically: Anything Marvel, just watch.

3. Mar. 28: Dumbo

Synopsis: From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Basically: Childhood feels on a shiny big screen. Also, Tim Burton.

April 2019

4. Apr. 18: Penguins

[Update on Dec. 5, 11.36am: The movie has been removed from Disney’s slate and might not be released in Singapore. Sad.]

Synopsis: Disneynature’s all-new feature film “Penguins” is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he’s targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after. From the filmmaking team behind “Bears” and “Chimpanzee,” Disneynature’s “Penguins” opens in theaters nationwide in time for Earth Day 2019.

Basically: Penguins! Cute!!!

5. Apr. 24: Untitled Avengers

Synopsis TBC.

This will be the fourth Avengers movie, with the first three being:

Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Basically: Anything Marvel, just watch. Also, the movie is not gonna be called “Untitled Avengers” — it has just yet to be titled.

May 2019

6. May 23: Aladdin

Synopsis TBC.

Basically: Another childhood remake.

June 2019

7. June 20: Toy Story 4

Official Synopsis TBC. However, this was the write-up under the YouTube video:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

Basically: Get your tissues ready.

July 2019

8. July 18: The Lion King

Synopsis TBC.

Basically: The Lion King keeps getting shown and people just keep watching it.

August 2019

9. Aug. 8: Artemis Fowl

Synopsis TBC.

Based on the science fiction fantasy series by Eoin Colfer.

Basically: Criminal mastermind but for young adults. Remind us of Percy Jackson.

November 2019

10. Nov. 21: Frozen 2

Synopsis TBC.

Basically: Nobody’s letting anything go.

December 2019

11. Dec. 19: Star Wars: Episode IX

Synopsis TBC.

Basically: We lost track.