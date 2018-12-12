67-year-old cyclist dies after getting dragged underneath a bus in Bukit Merah
The bus driver was subsequently arrested.
According to a video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Dec. 5, a 67-year-old cyclist was run over by a bus.
Video and blood trail
The video shows the bicycle and blood trail at the scene of the accident.
The incident took place at Bukit Merah, at around 9.20am.
This is the full video:
Cyclist dead, bus driver arrested
The Straits Times reported that cyclist was “dragged underneath the bus for several metres”. However, it is unclear how the bicycle got caught underneath the bus.
According to the police, the cyclist was “pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics”.
The bus driver was later arrested for causing death by a negligent act.
Top photo screengrab from video.
