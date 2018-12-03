Crazy Rich Asians fails to make money at China box office

The Hollywood movie featuring an Asian cast that wowed the pants off Western audiences for being a breakthrough has failed to make a dent in China, the world’s second-largest movie market.

Just opened

Crazy Rich Asians has just opened in China on Nov. 30, more than three months after its Aug. 15 debut in North America.

But it barely made 6 million yuan (S$1.18 million) in box office takings over the three-day Friday to Sunday weekend.

In comparison, a small-budget domestic production, A Cool Fish, with no big stars in its cast, made nearly 40 million yuan in a single-day box office takings.

This other movie has since chalked up more than 500 million yuan (S$98 million) in ticket sales since its release on Nov. 16.

As a result of its dismal performance, the number of Crazy Rich Asians screenings in theatres was reportedly reduced by 43 percent, from 32,000 on Friday to 18,700 on Saturday.

Why did Crazy Rich Asians bomb in China?

Several reasons have been proposed for the dismal performance.

1. The late opening means the hype train has stalled.

2. Chinese audiences have already watched the movie by pirating it.

3. Identity politics is an alien concept to Chinese audiences who watched Black Panther previously and wondered what the fuss about a breakthrough in Hollywood was about.

4. The film has been touted as an exploration of traditional Chinese marriage values in the West but it is a cliche in China where audiences have been exposed to such plot lines for free on television.

5. The idea that a matriarch (Michelle Yeoh) of a super-rich family in Singapore who tries everything to put a stop to her son’s (Henry Golding) romance with a modest American-born academic (Constance Wu) is viewed as insipid, when worse things have been done in the name of tradition in Story of Yanxi Palace.

6. The Chinese are not interested in seeing how they are portrayed by Hollywood but would much prefer to see how Hollywood and the West are portrayed by the Chinese.

China an important market

However, getting a release in China was important from the producers’ point of view.

China Rich Girlfriend, the sequel, will be shot at least partly in Shanghai, and possibly as a co-production.

