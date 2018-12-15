Back
Clementi resident who was told to remove mannequin really loves Christmas, has been decorating for more than 10 years

Heartwarming.

Mandy How | December 14, 04:54 pm

You might have heard of the Clementi resident who was told to remove his Christmas mannequin after a member of the public complained.

Person who complained does not live in the area

According to The Straits Times, one Augusta Low, who is in her 40s, felt that the decorative features on the block’s second-storey ledge were “placed dangerously”, and hence informed the town council about it on Dec. 7.

ST added that Low lives in another area of Clementi.

Although the town council eventually found the centrepiece to be securely fastened, similar concerns over safety were raised, and the resident was told to remove the decoration within seven days.

The decorations were put up by one Sobrielo Philip Gene Michael.

Understands the situation in Singapore

While another person might have been indignant or even outraged, Michael said that he has learnt to “understand the situation in Singapore”.

This was expressed in a comment on the ST article by a Facebook user with the same name:

Michael has apparently been putting out festive decorations for over 10 years.

The town council has offered him another venue for his project, although that is not currently sorted out yet.

The real kicker, however, comes from Reddit user EarthwormJane, who knows Michael personally.

Describing him as a person who “freaking LOVES Christmas”, the user reveals that the flat with the mannequin belongs to Michael’s mum.

Michael’s own place in Clementi is also beautifully decorated with a Christmas tree in every room.

EarthwormJane goes on to say that Michael is a “very nice person” who spends “a sh*t ton of money” every year to spread the Christmas joy.

Other residents appreciate the decorations

As it is, other Clementi residents look forward to the gesture every year:

Michael’s immediate neighbours also had no issue with decorations, ST reports.

Top image screenshot from The Straits Times Facebook

 

