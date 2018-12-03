Christmas-themed trains & buses in S’pore throughout December 2018

Winter-themed buses and trains are now a thing in Singapore this December 2018.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has partnered SMRT and SBS Transit to roll out Christmas-themed trains and buses as part of yuletide celebrations.

LTA says that the “wintry scene of pine trees, snowflakes and snow angels” will create an immersive winter wonderland experience for commuters.

Provided the air-conditioning is working on full blast, of course.

Check them out:

Even the stations are decked out in the festive theme:

These are the public buses which carry the festive livery:

5

7

61

65

106

174

197

972.

In addition, commuters can also experience the festivities at the following train stations and integrated hubs:

NEL Serangoon,

DTL Newton

CCL Dhoby Ghaut

NSL Somerset

NSL Orchard stations

Ang Mo Kio Integrated Transport Hub

Bedok Integrated Transport Hub

According to LTA, this effort is meant to enhance the commuter experience:

“Themed stations, trains and buses are part of LTA’s efforts to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons, and foster positive commuter culture.”

Previously, the authority had also dressed up our trains in festive livery to celebrate different holidays such as Deepavali, Chinese New Year, and Hari Raya.

