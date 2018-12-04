Charles & Keith striped mesh ballerinas remind everyone who grew up in 90s of childhood pencil case

Charles & Keith is a Singaporean fast-fashion footwear and accessories retailer.

Here are some of their designs available on their website.

They also have this little gem, called striped mesh ballerinas.

Here it is.



The shoe retails at US$46 (S$62.80) on their site.

If you’re thinking, “wha, that’s quite familiar” well, you’re not alone.

Twitter user Shiera tweeted out her take on the shoes.

Here’s her comparison.

And some other comparisons from the thread.

Resonant

Her comparison struck a chord with hypebeasts who used the colourful rainbow bags.

And some even took it upon themselves to show their version of the Charles & Keith shoe.

Because as we all know…

Great.

Image collated from Charles & Keith and Shiera’s Twitter