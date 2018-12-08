fbpx

Back
﻿

Car allegedly leaves behind license plate after hitting cyclist in Punggol & not stopping to help

Suspected hit-and-run.

Belmont Lay | December 8, 2018 @ 04:56 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Update, Dec. 9: SCDF said it was alerted to an accident along Punggol Central at around 10.30pm on Dec. 7, 2018. A person was conveyed conscious to Sengkang General Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.

A car that allegedly hit a cyclist in Punggol left the scene without rendering assistance.

But what was left behind at the accident scene was its license plate.

At Punggol

This is according to a Facebook post on Dec. 7 by a driver who was an eye-witness to the accident at the junction outside Block 602B Punggol Central.

Hit from the side

In response to Mothership queries, Patrick Lee, the eye-witness who put up the Facebook post, said he was driving and making a right turn in his vehicle when the accident occurred about one metre away from him at about 10.30pm.

Junction outside Block 602B Punggol Central

Lee said: “The cyclist was trying to execute a normal red light crossing when this accident took place.”

Lee said he saw the cyclist being hit from the side.

The impact of the crash sent the cyclist flying, as his bicycle broke into three parts, Lee also said.

According to him, the driver of the car that was involved in the accident did not stop to help the injured cyclist and drove off instead.

But the car involved in the accident left its license plate behind, possibly due to the impact of the crash, which Lee photographed together with the damaged bicycle at the scene.

Lee said he was prompted to write a public post about the accident as he was angry that the driver involved did not stop to help the injured cyclist.

Lee said: “It is very sad for a fellow Singaporean driver to portray such irresponsible actions.”

Other cyclists showed up

The cyclist was not alone at that time but was riding with a group of friends.

According to Lee, other cyclists showed up at the scene of the accident within five minutes of it happening.

Lee did not mention if the rest of the riders were riding ahead or behind the injured rider.

One of the photos Lee took showed the Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel at the scene attending to the injured rider.

Online sleuths have since found the make of the car involved in the accident by searching for the license plate registration details on portals that return publicly accessible information.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man hit another man with metal stool in Liang Court brawl as table almost used too

It was way past bedtime.

March 11, 03:43 am

S'pore Chinatown busker, who sang backup for Andy Lau & Kit Chan, passes away suddenly

A sad day for those who loved the band's music.

March 11, 01:47 am

S'pore could create cities 1km in the sky 26°C year-round using Japanese tech

Looks like the Supertree Grove at Gardens By The Bay but thousands of times bigger.

March 11, 01:37 am

Tan Chuan-Jin probably gave the most accurate slaying of streaming sacred cow analogy

Tan said, "while every cow is a good cow, no cow is perfect".

March 10, 11:12 pm

Grab's new cancellation policy to be rolled out on Mar. 25 instead of tomorrow

Two extra weeks to adjust.

March 10, 07:49 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close