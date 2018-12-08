Car allegedly leaves behind license plate after hitting cyclist in Punggol & not stopping to help

Update, Dec. 9: SCDF said it was alerted to an accident along Punggol Central at around 10.30pm on Dec. 7, 2018. A person was conveyed conscious to Sengkang General Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.

A car that allegedly hit a cyclist in Punggol left the scene without rendering assistance.

But what was left behind at the accident scene was its license plate.

At Punggol

This is according to a Facebook post on Dec. 7 by a driver who was an eye-witness to the accident at the junction outside Block 602B Punggol Central.

Hit from the side

In response to Mothership queries, Patrick Lee, the eye-witness who put up the Facebook post, said he was driving and making a right turn in his vehicle when the accident occurred about one metre away from him at about 10.30pm.

Lee said: “The cyclist was trying to execute a normal red light crossing when this accident took place.”

Lee said he saw the cyclist being hit from the side.

The impact of the crash sent the cyclist flying, as his bicycle broke into three parts, Lee also said.

According to him, the driver of the car that was involved in the accident did not stop to help the injured cyclist and drove off instead.

But the car involved in the accident left its license plate behind, possibly due to the impact of the crash, which Lee photographed together with the damaged bicycle at the scene.

Lee said he was prompted to write a public post about the accident as he was angry that the driver involved did not stop to help the injured cyclist.

Lee said: “It is very sad for a fellow Singaporean driver to portray such irresponsible actions.”

Other cyclists showed up

The cyclist was not alone at that time but was riding with a group of friends.

According to Lee, other cyclists showed up at the scene of the accident within five minutes of it happening.

Lee did not mention if the rest of the riders were riding ahead or behind the injured rider.

One of the photos Lee took showed the Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel at the scene attending to the injured rider.

Online sleuths have since found the make of the car involved in the accident by searching for the license plate registration details on portals that return publicly accessible information.